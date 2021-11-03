CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Covered California kicks off 2022 Open Enrollment period

 8 days ago

Covered California kicked off its 2022 Open Enrollment period with a statewide event on Monday, Nov. 1. The event was to highlight increased financial help and lower premiums under the American Rescue Plan, which throughout 2022 will help consumers...

reviewjournal.com

Open enrollment period begins for state health insurance exchange

Nevada officials on Monday were highlighting the start of the 2022 open enrollment period for health insurance via the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange. Heather Korbulic, executive director of the exchange, was to announce details at a 10 a.m. news briefing on how Nevadans who don’t qualify for Medicare or Medicaid can enroll in health insurance and dental plans during the enrollment period, which runs from Nov. 1 through Jan. 15.
HEALTH
This Is Reno

More plans, carriers and savings available during Nevada Health Link’s open enrollment period starting today (sponsored)

Nevadans can now shop 126 plans through seven carriers on NevadaHealthLink.com. Open enrollment begins today on NevadaHealthLink.com, the online health insurance marketplace operated by the state agency, the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange (Exchange), that connects Nevadans to quality, affordable health and dental plans. For this Plan Year 2022, Nevadans can shop 126 qualified health plans. All plans are designed to fit each individual’s budget and health needs.
HEALTH
news4sanantonio.com

Enroll SA has officially kicked off its open enrollment for health insurance

EnrollSA has officially kicked off its open enrollment for 2022. There many more affordable options this year as compared to last year. A startling statistic is that 17% of Bexar county residents do not have health insurance. That’s over 348 thousand people. So it can be scary applying for health insurance for the first time.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
capradio.org

Covered California enrollment starts with extra federal boost for low and middle-income families

The open enrollment window for the state’s health insurance marketplace, Covered California, began Nov. 1. Health officials say purchasing coverage will be more affordable than usual for many people thanks to newly available federal financial help. The additional subsidies come out of the American Rescue Plan, President Joe Biden’s $1.9-trillion...
CALIFORNIA STATE
wirx.com

Intercare Offering Help With Health Insurance Enrollment During Open Enrollment Period

Intercare is offering assistance to those who sign up for health coverage through the Affordable Care Act with some sessions featuring trained community health workers during this open enrollment period. Intercare tells us more:. InterCare Community Health Network is again helping people sign up for affordable marketplace health insurance during...
HEALTH
kentuckytoday.com

Kynect enrollment period open for Kentucky residents

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The annual enrollment period for kynect, the state’s health insurance marketplace, is now open for Kentucky residents to sign up for commercial plan coverage that begins on Jan. 1, 2022. “Kentucky families can go online and shop and save on quality health care coverage,” said Gov....
KENTUCKY STATE
WNCY

Cons Hitting Medicare, Affordable Care Act Open Enrollment Periods

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – The pandemic has left many people unemployed and uninsured. But during current open enrollment periods for Medicare and the Affordable Care Act, people have to make sure they’re signing up for the right things. “Every time at this time of year we hear about people...
GREEN BAY, WI
calbrokermag.com

Annual Enrollment Period 2021 and COVID-19 Restrictions

HOW LA COUNTY AGENTS ARE OVERCOMING BARRIERS TO WIN BACK THEIR BUSINESS. In what is a familiar situation, Medicare agents currently working the once busy Annual Election Period (AEP), are encountering many closed doors. Los Angeles County, which currently enforces some of the toughest guidelines for businesses, has posed a challenge for agents trying to reach the Medicare population. Agents that once relied on conducting marketing events at clinic or provider offices during AEP are finding most clinics are not allowing this activity again this year. Some are requiring agents to be fully vaccinated and provide proof of vaccination in order to participate at their locations. The challenge many agents are facing this year is really a matter of survival. Last year, field activity was almost non-existent for the LA market. Most agents had to rely on telephone or virtual appointments. Many agents wrote off AEP 2020 and vowed to come back strong in 2021. Then, Delta happened and we are seeing many agents having to make a tough decision: ride out another AEP, or meet vaccine requirements to conduct business in the field. For many, this has really tested their personal beliefs as there is still a big opposition to vaccine mandates.
PUBLIC HEALTH
camdencounty.com

Health Care Open Enrollment Begins for Get Covered NJ

(Camden, NJ) – Residents looking to enroll or change their health care coverage can now compare plans and sign up as the Affordable Care Act Open Enrollment Period at Get Covered New Jersey (GetCovered.NJ.gov) has gone live. The open enrollment period started Monday, Nov. 1, with more plan choices and record levels of financial help to lower the cost of health insurance.
CAMDEN, NJ
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Open enrollment

On Nov. 1, open enrollment for coverage on the Affordable Care Act’s exchanges began in most states. That may be a daunting prospect. Most Americans admit to feeling “completely lost when it comes to understanding health insurance.”. Licensed agents and brokers can simplify the process of picking a plan. Their...
HEALTH
Healthline

Obamacare Enrollment Period Is Open Again: What’s New This Year

Federal officials have launched expanded efforts to reach communities that have been hard to reach in the past. They have also increased programs that help people sign up and decide which healthcare coverage is best for them. You may have seen this ad or one like it in the past...
HEALTH
yourpickenscounty.com

Navigating the Medicare annual enrollment period

The annual Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plan enrollment period is here. From Oct. 15 to Dec. 7, millions of people eligible for Medicare can sign up, switch or leave a health care plan to fit their coverage. needs for 2022. Websites, online educational events and one-on-one meetings with...
HEALTH
WTNH

Open enrollment period now open for Access Health CT

(WTNH) – Monday kicks off a new open enrollment period for Access Health CT. It’s Connecticut’s official health insurance marketplace. Open enrollment will continue through January 15. You can enroll online, by phone, and in-person at one of Access Health CT’s storefront locations or events. For more information, click here.
CONNECTICUT STATE

