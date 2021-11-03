Covered California kicks off 2022 Open Enrollment period

HOW LA COUNTY AGENTS ARE OVERCOMING BARRIERS TO WIN BACK THEIR BUSINESS. In what is a familiar situation, Medicare agents currently working the once busy Annual Election Period (AEP), are encountering many closed doors. Los Angeles County, which currently enforces some of the toughest guidelines for businesses, has posed a challenge for agents trying to reach the Medicare population. Agents that once relied on conducting marketing events at clinic or provider offices during AEP are finding most clinics are not allowing this activity again this year. Some are requiring agents to be fully vaccinated and provide proof of vaccination in order to participate at their locations. The challenge many agents are facing this year is really a matter of survival. Last year, field activity was almost non-existent for the LA market. Most agents had to rely on telephone or virtual appointments. Many agents wrote off AEP 2020 and vowed to come back strong in 2021. Then, Delta happened and we are seeing many agents having to make a tough decision: ride out another AEP, or meet vaccine requirements to conduct business in the field. For many, this has really tested their personal beliefs as there is still a big opposition to vaccine mandates.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO