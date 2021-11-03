Demon Turf

I love it when indie games take me by surprise and Monomals in one such title that I still can't get over how cool it is so let's go fishing. First off, Monomals has an unconventional premise but it makes sense to me because I'm weird like that. Basically, you play as a collection of animal chums who fish with headphone cables and it's your goal to plug into the much sought-after Monomals. Why do they do this? It's a competition to become the world's greatest DJ, of course! Wait, what? Anyhoo, the graphics are bright and colourful and feature absolutely outstanding animations and detailed stages that I'd argue even rival Nintendo's first-party offerings. In fact, if you told me that Nintendo made Monomals, I'd be like, "Obviously but please get out of my house." The music is excellent, too, and you can even make your own soundtrack if you want but I'll get into that later. It all comes together to make one wonderful feast for the eyes and ears.

