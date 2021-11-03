CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Demon Turf

By A.J. Maciejewski
videochums.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen a 3D platformer is done well, it can make for a thoroughly entertaining adventure and that's just what Demon Turf provides. Demon Turf has you play as a little demon named Beebz who's on a mission to claim the crown and become Queen of the Demon World. Yes, it's a...

videochums.com

vg247.com

Demon Turf is a deceptively deep 3D platformer that N64 fans should love

The 3D platformer is dead, or so I've heard at least once a year since around the time of the GameCube's less than stellar sales performance. Nintendo, thanks to Mario, is so closely linked to the genre that any blip in its fortunes results in panic that the classic genre is close to extinction. In truth it never has been and it likely never will be.
VIDEO GAMES
GIZORAMA

Demon Turf and the Art of Self-Expression Through Movement

The thing about video games that has always fascinated me the most, elevating it past other media for me, was how the player is directly involved and has influence on how the game progresses. The players express themselves through the game’s mechanics! But the way that is handled is completely different depending on the genre. An adventure game lets the players express themselves through dialogue choices. A fighter lets the player express themselves through an intricate dance of button combinations and reactions. A racer lets the player express themselves through their choice of car and driving style. And a 3D Platformer lets the player express themselves through the simple act of movement.
VIDEO GAMES
culturedvultures.com

Demon Turf: How To Find The Yooka-Laylee Cameo

Demon Turf is the latest game from Slime-San developers Fabraz and publisher Playtonic Friends. A 3D platformer, you control the demon Beebz who’s attempting to take on the mighty Demon King for the right to sit on the throne. Of course, you can’t do it alone, as you’ve got some friends to help you along the way, but if you’re looking to meet a couple of familiar faces in the form of Yooka-Laylee while roaming around the Underworld, we’ve got you covered.
VIDEO GAMES
videogameschronicle.com

Review: Demon Turf is a stylish platformer but the devil’s in the details

If you’re old enough to remember the early days of the polygonal generation in the mid-to-late ‘90s, you’ll recall when developers used the old ‘sprites for characters’ trick. Take something like Mario Kart 64, for example. Rather than using polygons to render Mario and his chums, the game displayed them...
VIDEO GAMES
videochums.com

Black Widow: Recharged

Atari's series of Recharged classic arcade games now has a third installment with Black Widow so get ready for some insect-blasting. Black Widow is one of the first examples of what we now call a twin-stick shooter. In fact, that and Robotron: 2084 essentially defined the genre way back in 1982. Although I'd argue that Robotron: 2084 has stood the test of time better than Black Widow has, there's no denying that both are still great fun. Black Widow: Recharged takes the basic premise of the original game and expands it with brand new weapon power-ups, a cool bomb-style special move, and more fluid gameplay. Thankfully, the original formula remains intact where you control a spider on a web as you shoot at incoming insects before they get the best of you. There's a wide variety of enemies to blast, too, with some that explode and others that lay eggs which you should push off the edge of your web if you don't want them to hatch into something devious. Overall, Black Widow: Recharged provides intuitive shooting action that makes chasing high scores fun.
VIDEO GAMES
videochums.com

Monomals Review

I love it when indie games take me by surprise and Monomals in one such title that I still can't get over how cool it is so let's go fishing. First off, Monomals has an unconventional premise but it makes sense to me because I'm weird like that. Basically, you play as a collection of animal chums who fish with headphone cables and it's your goal to plug into the much sought-after Monomals. Why do they do this? It's a competition to become the world's greatest DJ, of course! Wait, what? Anyhoo, the graphics are bright and colourful and feature absolutely outstanding animations and detailed stages that I'd argue even rival Nintendo's first-party offerings. In fact, if you told me that Nintendo made Monomals, I'd be like, "Obviously but please get out of my house." The music is excellent, too, and you can even make your own soundtrack if you want but I'll get into that later. It all comes together to make one wonderful feast for the eyes and ears.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Check Out The First 24 Minutes Of Demon Turf On Switch

Wondering if you should dive into the wacky world of Demon Turf on Nintendo Switch?. Thanks to Handheld Players, you can now check out the first 24 minutes of the platforming adventure in action below. As reported previously, the game sees players in the shoes of Beebz – a young demon looking to take over her world!
VIDEO GAMES
videochums.com

Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon now has a new game set in the beautifully diverse country of Mexico so let's see if does enough to warrant being a sequel. It's already been 3 years since the release of Forza Horizon 4; a game that I couldn't put down as I was constantly impressed by its awesome scenery, changing seasons, variety of events, and massive world. Forza Horizon 5 has now been launched for us racing fans to dive into and it definitely doesn't disappoint. For starters, the map is 50% larger than the one in Forza Horizon 4 with an increased assortment of locations to race in such as a desert, jungle, swamp, town, beach, and ruins. Each of these areas is quite distinct in not just their visuals but also weather effects, their affinity to certain types of vehicles, and unique landmarks to enjoy. It's all presented beautifully with great detail such as groups of people hanging out in the city as the sun sets or that you must dodge lightning strikes as you work your way through a tropical storm.
VIDEO GAMES
videochums.com

Indie Game of the Month Awards October 2021

Is it November already? You know what that means; it's time to shine the spotlight on the very best indie games from October. Hooray!. The Lightbringer is a beautiful game where you control a little fellow who found himself a boomerang and using it to collect goodies, solve puzzles, and fight enemies is a great deal of fun. Plus, the large and intricate stages are quite a treat to explore.
VIDEO GAMES
videochums.com

Cotton Series Review

Cotton has been around since 1991 so let's explore this delightful series of shmups in its entirety; well, except for the Pachinko machine. Note: some of the reviewed titles below may suffer from slight input lag via their Switch ports which may affect gamers' enjoyability although some folks may notice it more than others. If this is fixed in a patch then I will update this note to reflect that fact. For now, each one of these games has been reviewed here for what it represents despite any performance issues so please keep that in mind.
VIDEO GAMES
gamesasylum.com

Out this week: Call of Duty: Vanguard, Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition, Just Dance 2022, World War Z (Switch), Bloodshore, Demon Turf, more

The next fortnight is exceedingly busy for new releases. Potentially expensive too, if you’re keen to get the upper hand – Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition is out 5th November for an eyebrow-raising £84.99. This grants early access – the standard edition, due on Game Pass, isn’t out until 9th November. Then next week, Battlefield 2042’s Gold and Ultimate Editions are released – for £109.99 and £89.99, respectively – ahead of the standard edition, due 19th November.
THEATER & DANCE
