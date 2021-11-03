CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK official warns of hard months ahead amid high COVID rates

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — England’s deputy chief medical officer said Wednesday that too many people believe the pandemic is over, warning that the U.K.’s very high coronavirus rates and rising deaths mean that there are “hard months to come in the winter.”. Jonathan Van-Tam also said he was worried that...

