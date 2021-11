For the second consecutive year, Time Magazine has recognized two Colorado companies on its annual Best Inventions list. Supersonic jet unicorn Boom and edtech robot startup Sphero both landed on Time’s Best Inventions of 2021 list for their unique inventions. This comes one year after Time recognized smart wheelchair startup LUCI and Boulder-based Nite Ize on the 2020 edition of the list.

COLORADO STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO