I can’t think of a place I’ve been in Scotland that hasn’t been friendly. People are mostly respectful and patient, and always have time for a chat, wherever you go. But there’s no doubt that people in small towns tend to have more time and an easier way about them, which makes their friendliness shine through even more. I can honestly say I’ve always felt welcome and very comfortable in Scotland, and in small towns that welcome extends its reach just that little bit further. Here are my picks for the friendliest small towns to visit in Scotland.

