The 42nd year of the Holly Fair in Duchesne County did not disappoint over the weekend with visitors coming from near and far. The Holly Fair is among the largest multi-location craft fairs in the region and one that many attend to launch their Christmas shopping each year. “It was so awesome to kick off the month of November with such a highly celebrated event,” shares Duchesne County Commissioner Irene Hansen. “We still estimate over 10,000 unique trips to the Holly Fair. We know that we had people come from St. George, Las Vegas, and certainly from a 60 to 90 mile radius. There were so many new and unique items that really caught the eye of those savvy shoppers. All had such a great time and each year gets better.” This year’s Holly Fair had three locations in Roosevelt and a newly added location at the Centennial Event Center in Duchesne.

DUCHESNE COUNTY, UT ・ 17 HOURS AGO