Los Angeles County approves $2.5M settlement with two families over graphic photos from Kobe Bryant helicopter crash

 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LxOqc_0cm2ROrz00
  • Los Angeles County approved a $2.5 million settlement on Tuesday in two lawsuits.
  • The lawsuits stem from the January 2020 helicopter crash that killed nine, including NBA icon Kobe Bryant.
  • The two lawsuits were filed by the Altobelli and Mauser families, alleging they suffered emotional distress after photos of the crash site and deceased were taken and shared by first responders.

Los Angeles County approved a $2.5 million settlement on Tuesday in two lawsuits stemming from the January 2020 helicopter crash that killed nine, including NBA icon Kobe Bryant.

The two lawsuits were filed by the Altobelli and Mauser families, alleging they suffered emotional distress after photos of the crash site and deceased were taken and shared by first responders.

The settlement will allocate $1.25 million to Matthew Mauser, whose wife Christina Mauser died in the crash, and $1.25 million to siblings J.J. and Alexis Altobelli, who lost their parents, John and Keri, as well as their 14-year-old sister Alyssa in the crash, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“We are pleased that the Mauser and Altobelli families, who as private citizens suffered the same grief and loss as others, will be able to move forward after these settlements,” said Skip Miller, an attorney representing the county, the Los Angeles Times reported. “We also hope that eventually the other families will be able to do the same.”

Vanessa Bryant, Kobe’s wife, has filed a similar lawsuit against the county over graphic photos taken of her husband and their daughter Gianna, 13. The case is expected to go to trial in February 2022.

