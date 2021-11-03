CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

DraftKings Sportsbook Promo: Bet $5, Win $200 on UFC 268

By jasonziernickiwg
milehighsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUFC 268 will see the top pound-for-pound fighter in the world going head-to-head with one of his biggest rivals. But this stacked card features more than just the co-main event between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington. DraftKings Sportsbook is giving new users the chance to score a massive bonus...

milehighsports.com

Related
firstsportz.com

WATCH! The only man to defeat UFC champion Kamaru Usman speaks ahead of Usman’s title defence at UFC 268

Kamaru Usman is on a record-making run in the UFC, as the UFC Welterweight Champion, with the longest active win streak, four title defences and a complete runover over his division at least once. At this point where many call him the best pound for pound fighter of this era, Usman may be mistaken as the invincible. However, just like every great champion, Usman too had to face a loss in his career.
UFC
boxingnewsandviews.com

Manny Pacquiao Reacts To Canelo Knocking Out Plant

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao like boxing fans the world over were impressed once again with boxing star Canelo Alvarez. Widely considered the best fighter in the world Alvarez proved it yet again against Caleb Plant. Speaking on the win Pacquiao said:. Words that carry much weight considering Pacquiao is one...
COMBAT SPORTS
Bloody Elbow

Dustin Poirier names the hardest puncher he’s ever faced

Dustin Poirier might be bitter rivals with Conor McGregor but ‘The Diamond’ admits that ‘The Notorious’ is a ‘special individual’ in the world of combat sports. Poirier, who beat McGregor via first-round TKO (doctor’s stoppage) at UFC 264 to close out their trilogy 2-1, claims the Irishman is without a doubt the hardest puncher he’s ever faced.
UFC
FanSided

Michael Chandler calling out Conor McGregor is exactly what we need right now

If Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler clash in 2022, it will be great for the UFC. After having a fight of the year candidate with Justin Gaethje at UFC 268, Michael Chandler looks to have his eyes on another big fight. Monday morning, Chandler tweeted out a photoshopped photo of himself and Conor McGregor facing off with the caption of “2022”
UFC
MMA Fighting

Justin Gaethje rips ref Mike Beltran, says UFC 268 call could have cost him $1 million

UFC lightweight Justin Gaethje feels like a “genius” after his win over Michael Chandler at UFC 268, but he is “f*cking absolutely astonished” when he thinks about how close he came to losing over a referee’s call. Gaethje on Wednesday blasted Mike Beltran for his handling of Michael Chandler’s accidental...
UFC
MMA Fighting

Video: Anderson Silva’s son Gabriel suffers brutal knockout loss in kickboxing match

Sons of the legendary UFC veteran Anderson Silva, Gabriel and Kalyl Silva entered the ring to compete at FightersRep 11 on Nov. 5, but only one came out victorious. Moments after Kalyl Silva scored an unanimous decision win over Melo Pamuk, his first match since scoring a devastating 8-second victory in his debut back in August, his brother Gabriel Silva took on Vincent Familari for the IKF light middleweight championship, getting knocked out cold late in the opening round.
UFC
Bleacher Report

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury 8-Round Fight at 192 Pounds Officially Set for Dec. 18

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury have agreed to an eight-round bout scheduled for Dec. 18 in Tampa, Florida, per Marc Raimondi of ESPN. The fight will be contested at 192 pounds. Paul enters with a 4-0 record as a professional boxer, although none of his opponents have been primarily trained in boxing. Fury, the half brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, would represent a change as he enters with a perfect 7-0 record.
TAMPA, FL
lineups.com

DraftKings Promo Code: Arizona Cardinals and Packer Promos (TNF Best Bets)

Make sure to check out our DraftKings Promo Code page! There’s legal info, promos, and sportsbook reviews. Use the DraftKings Promo Code for $1,050 Completely Free. Now is definitely the perfect time to start getting into sports betting. Pro and college football are well into their seasons, the NHL and NBA recently got going, and the World Series is just starting. Well, before you start doing your research on different spreads and totals, you’ll want to look for the best DraftKings Promo Code. Currently, there’s a DraftKings Promo code available that will immediately get you started with a free $1,050. The best part is you don’t even need to enter a promo code, just click through this link to sign up for the DraftKings Sportsbook. Once it’s time to deposit, thanks to the promo, you’ll get a 20% deposit match up to $1,000 along with a free $50 bet. So basically, if you deposit $5,000, you’ll get a free $1,050 as soon as you sign up.
GAMBLING
milehighsports.com

Latest Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Offers Last Chance for $5,000 Risk-Free Bet

Throughout the first eight weeks of the NFL regular season, the best Caesars Sportsbook promo code has been delivering access to an industry-best $5,000 risk-free first bet. But tonight’s Monday Night Football showdown between to Giants and Chiefs will mark the final opportunity, at least for the time being, to get in on this massive bonus.
NFL

