For the first time ever, all four of the Ankeny and Ankeny Centennial cross country teams will be competing in the Class 4A state meet in the same year. The state meet will be held on Friday and Saturday at Lakeside Golf Course in Fort Dodge. The Class 4A girls’ race will be held on Friday at 10:30 a.m., with the Class 4A boys’ race to follow at 11:15. The Class 4A awards ceremony will be held at noon.

SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO