MARINA — The Marina City Council adopted a resolution to approve advertising and start seeking bids for a project to widen Imjin Parkway. The project would expand Imjin Parkway, a major corridor that connects Highway 1 on the Monterey Peninsula to Salinas, from two lanes to four between Imjin Road and Reservation Road. Imjin Parkway between Highway 1 and Imjin Road has four lanes, two in each direction, but it bottlenecks for the remaining 1.7 miles before its terminus at Reservation Road.

MARINA, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO