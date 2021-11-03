Election Results.jpg

To the winners in Tuesday’s important election, we say congratulations. There will be plenty of post-mortem evaluations and assessments on why things turned out the way they did. Sadly, it was bogus “dog whistle” issues of “defunding the police” and “critical race theory,” more than programmatic plans for improving the lives of people, that dictated pro-GOP outcomes in the statewide races. Those non-issues compelled high voter turnouts among Republicans around the state, and in Northern Virginia they worked to erode the majority Democratic vote sufficiently to turn the outcome their way.

FALLS CHURCH, VA ・ 6 DAYS AGO