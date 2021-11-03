Election Results.jpg

Monica Pullano (left), Mariana Coelho, Barbara Mechler, Carla Lacey, Barbara Wheeler, Florie Munroe and Holly Sullivan show support for their candidates at the municipal elections on Tuesday, November 2, at the Southbury Fire House. Incumbent First Selectman Jeff Manville was reelected in an election that saw heavy support for Republican candidates. (Pendergast photo)
Today, we report on the outcomes of two municipal elections, one in Bethune and the other in Elgin. Between the two towns, voters went to six precincts to cast their votes. According to SCVotes.org, the state’s official election website, those six precincts have a total of 1,377 registered voters. Subscribe...
Election results are in and Incumbents make a clean sweep in the Knoxville General Election. City Council Seats in five districts were on the ballot, districts 1,2,3,4 and 6. In District 1 incumbent Tommy Smith defeated Elizabeth Murphy. In District 2 incumbent Andrew Roberto defeated Kim Smith. In District 3...
At the voting site at the city of Marquette’s Municipal Service Center, election workers, seated from left, sisters Allison and Lane Clark, Carol Moore, Ann Donohue and Jeff Trembath. Standing is Yvonne Bonsall, who is election inspector and chair of Precinct 4, work at the voting site Tuesday. Election results were not available at Mining Journal press time Tuesday evening but will be published in Thursday’s edition. (Journal photo by Katie Segula)
Mail-in ballots must be received at the courthouse no later than 8 p.m. A drop-off box is available from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Please note, due to a modified press deadline, full coverage of today’s election will be published in the Thursday print edition of The Indiana Gazette.
Voters in Minnesota weighed in on numerous races this election. Minneapolis voters rejected a charter amendment to replace the Police Department. Rent control measures passed in St. Paul and Minneapolis. And the count continued in the Minneapolis mayoral race on Wednesday morning. MPR News host Angela Davis unpacks the election...
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Some voters in South Mississippi will head back to the polls as several of Tuesday’s special elections head to runoffs on Nov. 23. Residents in Jackson County District 2 will vote for either Ennit Morris or Mitch Ellerby as supervisor after none of the five candidates received more than 50% of the vote.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - There were no statewide elections in South Carolina Tuesday, but voters in some Lowcountry communities went to the polls to cast ballots for mayor and other local races. About 200 city, county and other local elections were scheduled. Will Haynie wins re-election in Mount Pleasant mayoral...
Election Day is Nov. 2, and it’s your last chance to vote in the statewide constitutional amendments elections. Election Day voting takes place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at voters’ polling places. Call the Elections Office with any questions: (903) 693-0370. Don’t know which county precinct you are in?...
The freedom to vote is under attack by extremist state lawmakers across the country, including in Pennsylvania, who want to put up deliberate barriers to make it harder to vote — especially for people of color. Congress must act now to implement national standards for federal elections. The federal Freedom...
Jacqualine Berger Berger, a lifelong educator, is originally from Long Island. She raised three children as a single mother and moved to Amherst in 1988. “I was a teacher in New Orleans Public Schools before moving here 31 years ago,” Berger said, who is certified in elementary and special education. Berger continues to work in early childhood education and is […]
To the winners in Tuesday’s important election, we say congratulations. There will be plenty of post-mortem evaluations and assessments on why things turned out the way they did. Sadly, it was bogus “dog whistle” issues of “defunding the police” and “critical race theory,” more than programmatic plans for improving the lives of people, that dictated pro-GOP outcomes in the statewide races. Those non-issues compelled high voter turnouts among Republicans around the state, and in Northern Virginia they worked to erode the majority Democratic vote sufficiently to turn the outcome their way.
Brenton Davis declared victory after all ballots were counted in Erie County on Wednesday. The final round of votes came in around 2:00 on Wednesday afternoon. Erie News Now discussed Election Day with the Clerk of Elections, Doug Smith. He said Erie County had over 36% of people cast their...
The results are in and current City Councilmember John Beltrone has been elected as Edgewater’s next mayor. Edgewater voters also chose to have current Councilmember Hannah Gay Keao return to a seat on City Council and elected three new members of City Council. Lilly Steirer and Liam Donevan will serve full four year terms on City Council and Bill Berg will serve the remainder of Micha Rosenoer’s term of two years.
November 5, 2021 – The Line panel digs into Tuesday’s election results in races around the state. Both Albuquerque and Santa Fe re-elected their progressive, incumbent mayors. How will Mayor Keller navigate a second term in Albuquerque with a more conservative city council? And what was the key for Alan Webber in Santa Fe as he sailed to a clear victory? The panel also digs into the decisive decision on a publicly funded soccer stadium in Albuquerque and what’s next for New Mexico United.
Today is Election Day for the city of Knoxville General Election. On the ballot are 5 city council seats, Districts 1,2,3,4 and 6. Polls are open until 8 p.m. Early voting and absentee voting in this election showing a huge turnout for a non-mayoral election, almost 12,000 people participated. No...
For town-by-town results in Camden County, click here for an interactive map. Polls in New Jersey officially closed at 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 2, 2021. The unofficial results of the 2021 general election for county, municipal and school board elections in Camden County can be found by scrolling below and choosing your county. If the chart doesn’t load, results can be found here.
The Biden administration is suing Texas over the state's restrictive voting law that was signed into law in September and is set to got into effect Dec. 2. The U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit in a federal court Thursday claiming that the Republican-led law contains several provisions that "will disenfranchise eligible Texas citizens who seek to exercise their right to vote."
The Municipal Elections for the City of Monroe take place on Nov. 2, 2021. The polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. By noon on Friday, there had been 1129 early votes cast at Nowell Center in Monroe and a total of 1925 ballots cast county-wide. Also on the ballot for Walton County was the Education Local Option Sales Tax. County-wide, 103 absentee ballots had been received.
