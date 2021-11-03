CF #111 & 501 auction

NOTICE Coon Valley Farmers Telephone Company is a telecommunications provider who provides basic and enhanced services within its service territory. Basic services are offered at the following rates and charges: Monthly Service Charges Voice Grade Residential Service $18.00 Voice Grade Business Single Line Service $18.00 Voice Grade Business-Multi Line $20.50 Federal Subscriber Line Charge - Single Line $6.50 Federal Subscriber Line - Multi Line $9.20 Local Usage Included Dual Tone Multi Frequency Signaling Touch Tone Included Single-Party Service Included Call Waiting, Caller ID, Call Forwarding, Automatic Recall Included Emergency 911 Services Surcharge Varies Operator Service Rate Varies Interexchange Service (Long Distance) Rate Varies Directory Assistance Rate Varies Access Recovery Fee Charge $3.00 Residential & Single Line Business $3.00 Multi-line Business Toll Blocking is available at no charge for low income customers that qualify. If you have any questions regarding the company's services and rates/charges, please contact us by calling 608-452-3101, or write to us at PO Box 398, Coon Valley, WI 54623, or visit our website at coonvalleytel.com 11/10 LAC89784 WNAXLP.
