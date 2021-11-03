CF #111 & 501 auction

Come view this amazing in town property. Located just a block off of Sarnia St, you will enjoy all the benefits of in town living. Within walking distance of WSU and Lake Winona. This marvelous 3 bedroom 1 bath home comes with a large lot with 2 extra storage sheds and a firepit ready to enjoy. The Bathroom has been recently renovated, along with new paint throughout. If your looking for a wonderful property in Winona this just might be the one! Call Paul to schedule your showing today!

WINONA, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO