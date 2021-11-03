Squeeze Another 20K Miles Out of Your Current Car

It’s no secret that electric vehicles are getting sleeker. From the early days of the Nissan Leaf, the monumental highs of the new Porsche Taycan Turbo S, the world of sustainable car releases has come a long way. But for all the industry’s innovation, the mush-maligned and often overlooked charging stations remain oddly primitive. Clunky to use, hard to get to and still unavailable in many key areas, charging centres are the bain of every EV-driver’s existence, which is why US business ZipCharge has invested its time in a new portable battery charging station. Disguised as a sneaky piece of carry-on luggage, the ZipCharge Go won’t just lighten the load, it may very well get you where you need to go.

CARS ・ 5 HOURS AGO