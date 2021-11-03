CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Squeeze Another 20K Miles Out of Your Current Car

By Philip Reed
Kenosha News.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSure, you’d like to get a new car now, but prices are through the roof and inventories are bone dry. Instead, put a little TLC and proactive maintenance into your current car and you could fall in love with it all over again. “If you have a car you...

www.kenoshanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CAR AND DRIVER

Best Performance Tires for Your Car

Performance tires aren't just for race cars. While these tires differ from other types in several ways, more often than not manufacturers are including performance tires as part of the original equipment for many sportier cars coming off the assembly line. Added support between the road and rubber when traveling...
CARS
WSET

Is your Car Maintenance up to Date?

The service department at Pinkerton Chevrolet wants to make sure your vehicle is ready for the winter months as the cold season arrives. Stop in today for a free MPI and watch below to find out where you can find us for the game of the week. #MPI #carsmaintenance #vehicle...
CARS
thekatynews.com

Improve the look of your car with these rims

The rim is defined as the “external rim of a wheel that holds the tire.” It is the external roundabout plan of the wheel on which the tire is mounted within the rim on vehicles such as automobiles. For example, on a bicycle wheel, the rim is a large loop connected to the outside ends of the spokes that holds the tire and cylinder. In cross-area, the rim is somewhere in the middle and shallow at the outer rims, forming a “U” shape that supports the dab of the tire packaging.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Wash#New Cars#Used Cars#Car Maintenance#Tlc#Iseecars#Aaa
manofmany.com

This ‘Suitcase’ Will Get Your EV an Extra 40 Miles of Range in 30 Minutes

It’s no secret that electric vehicles are getting sleeker. From the early days of the Nissan Leaf, the monumental highs of the new Porsche Taycan Turbo S, the world of sustainable car releases has come a long way. But for all the industry’s innovation, the mush-maligned and often overlooked charging stations remain oddly primitive. Clunky to use, hard to get to and still unavailable in many key areas, charging centres are the bain of every EV-driver’s existence, which is why US business ZipCharge has invested its time in a new portable battery charging station. Disguised as a sneaky piece of carry-on luggage, the ZipCharge Go won’t just lighten the load, it may very well get you where you need to go.
CARS
Top Speed

This Ford Mustang Smashed The Quarter-Mile World Record For Stick-Shift Cars

You wouldn’t think much of a Mustang, amongst the plethora of modified Vipers, GT-Rs, or Lamborghinis, but Javier from That Racing Channel (TRC) is giving us another YouTube video from the FL2K, where the Nth Moto “Kratos” Dodge Viper took the rolling race crown. This time, we are looking at the fastest domestic car with a stick shift – a 1,900 horsepower Ford Mustang.
CARS
Green Valley News and Sun

The One Thing Your Car Needs

People often ask me what are the most important repairs that keep a car in good running order. I don’t hesitate to tell them it’s keeping up on their preventive maintenance. Get an owner’s manual. First, if you don’t have an owner’s manual for the car, get one that covers...
CARS
Telegraph

10 best electric cars for longest range: which is miles better?

Going electric is becoming more and more of a mainstream move – but that doesn’t mean everyone is convinced. In fact, plenty of buyers are put off by the prospect of range anxiety; ending up with an electric car (EV) that simply can’t go as far on a single charge as they need it to.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
The Car Connection

Bring out your dead: Automakers discontinued these cars for 2022

With low inventories, car shortages, and steep new car prices, it would seem automakers would think thrice before discontinuing any cars for 2022. But the grim reaper’s fickle sickle—the profit motive—comes for all cars, at some time or another. Compact sedans continue to shrink in the growing shadow of crossover...
CARS
KUTV

Tips for buying your next car

KUTV — The car market has been crazy lately--luckily, Larry H Miller Honda of Murray has some advice for us. Scott Harding joined Fresh Living to share some of his insights. When buying pre-owned, you don't have to worry about quality at Larry H Miller. Their cars go through vigorous inspection that ensures a quality car.
MURRAY, UT
mansionglobal.com

Look to Location, Fixer-Uppers to Squeeze Upside From Your Ski Home

The pandemic has sparked a rush of home-buyer interest and rapid price increases in many regions, but for mountain markets, this activity has been even more dramatic. With buyers suddenly able to work remotely for extended periods, ski destinations from Aspen to the Swiss Alps have seen an influx of activity beyond the traditional winter seasons, shrinking inventory and pushing up prices.
REAL ESTATE
Autoblog

Mazda Co-Pilot will safely pull your car over if you pass out

Mazda is close to launching a new safety feature that will help drivers that could suddenly become incapacitated. As part of its Co-Pilot suite of driver-assistance systems, the car will be able to warn other road-goers and safely pull over to the shoulder. Mazda is demonstrating the technology to journalists...
HEALTH SERVICES
WTRF- 7News

Is your car battery ready for winter?

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – If you’ve been stuck with a car that won’t start in freezing weather, you know how miserable it is. AAA says there were more than 250 thousand battery-related calls just last winter. They stress that batteries go through a lot during the year like heat and corrosion, leaving them unprepared for […]
WHEELING, WV
Top Speed

This Ridiculously Quick Radio Control Car Defeated An F1 Car And A Honda NSX In A Quarter-mile Race!!

The ‘Carwow’ team brought three extremely different cars to the drag strip to take on each other. The first one was a Honda NSX, the next one an F1 car, and the unlikeliest rival of them all, a radio control car! From what we’ve seen before, you can never rule out an RC car; and the same was proved yet again. The Arrma RC car exceeded all expectations and smashed not just the NSX, but also the F1 car. How about that!
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford CEO's Warning Needs To Be Taken Seriously

Legacy automakers like Ford and Volkswagen cannot afford to ignore new competitors like Tesla and Rivian. Tesla managed to change the entire automotive landscape beginning with the launch of the Model S in 2012. At first, mainstream brands didn't take this EV too seriously. The situation is completely different today. Both Ford and VW have committed billions of dollars to battery and autonomous driving technologies while GM plans to be EV-only by 2035.
BUSINESS
torquenews.com

Turns Out Tesla Owners Technically Do Not Own Their Cars

Here’s the latest from a popular mechanic and the most famous engineer of computing history that shows why Tesla owners technically do not really own their cars…but should. When Havership is not Ownership---(Ok, ok…I know “havership” is not a real word, but it seems appropriate in this case). Previously we’ve...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy