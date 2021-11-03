CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Pet of the Week: Sunset

cwbradio.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunset is this week's Pet of the Week from the Clark County Humane Society made possible by Badger Animal Clinic and Courteous Canine in Black River Falls. Meet Sunset, the CCHS Pet of the Week! Sunset is a mixed breed girl that came up to CCHS from Texas. She is 5...

cwbradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Courier-Express

FUREVER HOMES: Pets of the Week

Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available. GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETYNico is a handsome and friendly cat who is 3 years old. Nico was surrendered to the shelter due to someone having allergies. Nico is a fun cat who loves to play.
PETS
kwhi.com

‘GUNNER’ NAMED PET OF THE WEEK

The Brenham Pet Adoption Center has named “Gunner” as its Pet of the Week. Gunner is under a year old, and is believed to have some shepherd or husky. Brenham Animal Services says Gunner came to the shelter with a gunshot wound after an unfortunate accident, but has fully recovered and is no worse for wear.
BRENHAM, TX
Wiscnews.com

PETS OF WEEK: Widget and Kiki

Widget is a beagle mix, just over 5-years-old, found abandoned as a stray. She is a sweet girl that loves to follow her nose, so would do best at a home with a fenced in yard. She would prefer a home with no other animals. We believe she is housebroken, and she knows some basic commands. She also does very well on a leash. When she isn’t exploring outside, she’ll be snuggled up in your lap. She is spayed and current on vaccinations.
PETS
smithtownny.gov

Smithtown Pet of the Week

Meet the Smithtown Animal Shelter’s Pet of the Week, the sweet and petite Pearl!. Pearl is a Female Domestic Long Hair Mix who is estimated to be around four years young. She was found as a stray, very thin, matted, and looking for food. Pearl has adjusted well to life in the Animal Shelter, and she is always happy to meet new people she can befriend. This outgoing beauty can fit in with any family, and she needs an owner who will shower her with the love that she deserves. Pearl would do well in a home that has other cats.
SMITHTOWN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
lebtown.com

Pets of the Week: Archie and Woody

LebTown features a different Lebanon County pet each Friday to help us enter the weekend with the best vibes possible. This week’s pets are Archie and Woody, owned by Nicole Maurer Gray. Both pups are goldendoodles, and Nicole says they are “brothers from another mother.” Woody turned 13 in October,...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
kgns.tv

“Pets” of the Week: Marsha and Jellybean

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In this week’s Pet of the Week we have not one but two four legged friends available for adoption for both dog and cat lovers. The Laredo Animal Care Services has a pooch by the name of Marsha he is only a few months old. There’s...
LAREDO, TX
greensboro.com

Pets of the Week: Oreo and Betsey

Oreo and Betsey are two Boer goats who came to the Red Dog Farm Animal Rescue Network when their owners were forced to give them up due to their living situation. Betsey is 6 years old and Oreo is 5 years old. They are a bonded pair and will need to find a forever home together. Oreo is a very handsome guy who likes scratches. Betsey is a little shy but warms up after a few treats. Their joint adoption fee is $250. To begin the adoption process, complete an application at www.reddogfarm.com.
ANIMALS
allongeorgia.com

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Molly

This pretty girl is approximately 2 years old. Molly is up-to-date on vaccinations, except rabies. Upon adoption, she will need to be spayed and receive her rabies vaccination. She is a sweet, playful girl, but can be a little shy when meeting new people. Molly is available for adoption at...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Cats And Dogs#Dog#Pet Of#Badger Animal Clinic#Courteous Canine In
Delaware County Daily Times

AFL Pet of the Week: Marigold

This very lovely, young kitty is a rare female ginger, and just as sweet as she is beautiful. Found as a friendly stray, dining at a kind resident’s outdoor feeding station (with no collar or chip) Marigold seems to have been cruelly abandoned to fend for herself on the streets. This special girl is about 2-years old, now spayed, tested negative, and up to date on her vet care. She loves people, especially her 8-year-old foster “dad,” and is always happy to cuddle up and sleep with him. She just adores human companionship, loves hanging out with her foster family, and is curious about everything they do. Her foster family would love to adopt her but allergies have prevented that, so she is available to another lucky family. Marigold is not presently living with other cats or dogs in her foster home, but they have visited and she was fine with them, with appropriate introductions, of course. To learn more about Marigold and other pets available for adoption, and to download an adoption application, please visit www.animalfriendsoflansdowne.org. Animal Friends of Lansdowne is a non-profit, all-volunteer community rescue, now in their seventeenth year of operation. Contact-free application process and pet delivery are available.
LANSDOWNE, PA
TBR News Media

Shelter Pet of the Week: Pearl

Sweet longhaired Pearl was found as a stray cat looking for food and love. She came to the Smithtown Animal Shelter skinny and matted, but happy to meet people and eat up all of the love the shelter staff gave her. Pearl is estimated to be around 4 years old...
SMITHTOWN, NY
mainstreet-nashville.com

Meet Avery, the Pet of the Week

Allow us to introduce you to a Nashville Humane Association cat named Avery. Avery is a resident of NHA who truly loves all the attention. And just look at him. He totally deserves it! He is a 1-year-old domestic shorthair with handsome brown tabby markings, the longest whiskers, and he weighs 9 pounds.
PETS
Arizona Daily Sun

Pet of the Week: Sugar & Keevan

1-year-old Sugar and 7-year-old Keevan are an unlikely pair. They came into the shelter separately, Sugar was found all the way in Tuba City and Keevan here in Flagstaff. They were both terrified. They were so shut down, and wanted very little to do with the caretakers -- until they met each other.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
dailycitizen.news

Pet of the Week: Meet Lindsay

Lindsay is a darling fox terrier/Labrador mix pup that suddenly appeared one day in a local neighborhood. This cutie is approximately six months old and will be a medium-size dog when fully grown. Friendly and affectionate, Lindsay has a sweet, playful personality your family will love. This girl is a cuddle bug and famous for her kisses.
DALTON, GA
pasadenanow.com

Pets of the Week at Pasadena Humane

Four-year-old Mars (A500665) is such a friendly cat! This beautiful fluffy kitty greets new people with head bumps and loud purrs. He especially loves having his face pet. When you finish petting him, he’ll meow at you for more attention! Mars is so sweet and affectionate, and would love to be your shadow.
PASADENA, CA
independentnews.com

Luigi - Pet of the Week

Likeable and limber Luigi loves a lap! This sweet, little, 2-month-old kitten will give loud purrs and luxuriate and lounge with you. Learn more about Luigi and many other kittens at valleyhumane.org. Email info@valleyhumane.org to start the adoption application process. (Photo - Valley Humane Society)
PETS
arlnow.com

Arlington Pet of the Week: Whitlow

Say hello to Arlington’s newest Pet of the Week, Whitlow. This 4-month-old Bernese Mountain puppy loves exploring. If you see Whitlow exploring around town, be sure to say hi — just make sure he sits first. Here’s what Whitlow had to say about himself:. Hello Arlington! I’m Whitlow. Yes, named...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Santa Maria Times

CAPA Pet of the Week: Linnea

Linnea is a 1-year-old female, black and silver shorthaired Netherland dwarf rabbit available for adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center. This breed is known for being intelligent, therefore, very trainable but also less forgiving. They thrive in a quiet, stable environment with plenty of human interaction, and they are active, curious and playful like all other rabbits. However, dwarf rabbits generally do not like to be picked up or held tightly so do not make ideal pets for children. They also have a tendency toward nervousness and stress. Patience is needed to establish a bond with a bunny like Linnea.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Springfield News Sun

Champaign County Pet of the Week

Chuck is a very friendly 1-year-old neutered male. He is good with the other cats, is very affectionate and will likely do well in just about any home. Come meet him in the Catacabana Room at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at www.pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. PAWS is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
kiss951.com

A Mix of A Snowy Winter is Predicted for North Carolina

I kinda hope we do get some snow in Charlotte because I would like a day of building a snowman in the backyard and making snow angels. According to the Farmers Almanac, Charlotte may see its fair share of snow this winter. The almanac states; “The Southeast can expect a “quite chilly, mixed bag of precipitation” for the winter of 2021-2022. If you are unfamiliar with what that weather terminology means, basically it includes cold rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow. That means there could be a mix of a snowy winter for us in North Carolina!
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy