Pet of the Week: Sunset

This very lovely, young kitty is a rare female ginger, and just as sweet as she is beautiful. Found as a friendly stray, dining at a kind resident’s outdoor feeding station (with no collar or chip) Marigold seems to have been cruelly abandoned to fend for herself on the streets. This special girl is about 2-years old, now spayed, tested negative, and up to date on her vet care. She loves people, especially her 8-year-old foster “dad,” and is always happy to cuddle up and sleep with him. She just adores human companionship, loves hanging out with her foster family, and is curious about everything they do. Her foster family would love to adopt her but allergies have prevented that, so she is available to another lucky family. Marigold is not presently living with other cats or dogs in her foster home, but they have visited and she was fine with them, with appropriate introductions, of course. To learn more about Marigold and other pets available for adoption, and to download an adoption application, please visit www.animalfriendsoflansdowne.org. Animal Friends of Lansdowne is a non-profit, all-volunteer community rescue, now in their seventeenth year of operation. Contact-free application process and pet delivery are available.

LANSDOWNE, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO