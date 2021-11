By Dave Savini, Michele Youngerman, Samah Assad, Chris Hacker CHICAGO (CBS) — It was Christmas Eve, 2019, when Jaylin Stiger and his brother would experience the most traumatic moments of their lives. “It was right before Christmas,” remembered Jaylin, who was 16 at the time and a junior at Sullivan High School. “So, you know, everybody was happy.” As he stepped out of his family’s Rogers Park apartment, he didn’t know he’d soon be stopped by Chicago Police officers four times, and handcuffed twice, in the span of 20 minutes. He also didn’t know around that same time, officers in the area were responding...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO