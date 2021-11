Over the weekend, the 94th National FFA Convention and Expo wrapped up. With over 50,000 registered attendees waiting in anticipation and over 730,000 FFA members potentially watching from all across the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, the National FFA Organization announced its new National FFA Officer team. Students from Delaware, Georgia, Kentucky, Oregon, Washington, and Wisconsin were elected by National FFA Delegates to serve as 2021-22 National FFA Officers.

