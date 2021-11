Borussia Dortmund will be looking to maintain their fine run of form in the Bundesliga this weekend as they take on FC Köln. Borussia Dortmund return to Bundesliga action this weekend, and a tricky test awaits them at the Signal Iduna Park against FC Köln. The Billy Goats have made a strong start to the season and could cause a few problems to the Dortmund defence. Steffen Baumgart’s side are eighth in the Bundesliga standings and came from two goals down to earn a point against Bayer Leverkusen last weekend.

SOCCER ・ 10 DAYS AGO