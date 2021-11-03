CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

How many arrests for crack possession in Chicago in July?

By Chicago City Wire
Chicago City Wire
Chicago City Wire
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere were 16 arrests for possession of crack cocaine in Chicago in July, according to Chicago Police Department data. The data shows 0.52 arrests due to crack per day in Chicago throughout the month. Arrests for possessing crack cocaine decreased 44.8 percent from the 29 arrests across the city...

chicagocitywire.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
cbs4indy.com

Muncie man arrested for possessing destructive devices

MUNCIE, Ind. — A man was arrested in Muncie on Friday after it was discovered he had created and possessed destructive devices. At around 2:40 p.m. Friday, the Delaware County 911 had received a call about a suspicious package located in the 3300 block of W. Noel Drive. After a preliminary investigation, it was determined that the package contained three small devices that could be dangerous in nature.
MUNCIE, IN
Daily Beast

Chicago Cop Who Killed Dad Pleading for Help Was Nearly Fired in 2018

A Chicago cop who shot and killed a Black man who had called 911 to say he was the victim of a domestic violence incident had a history of drinking and had been recommended for termination by his superintendent years before. According to a redacted incident report released Wednesday by...
CHICAGO, IL
ksro.com

Santa Rosa Man Arrested for Gun and Drug Possession

A Santa Rosa man has been arrested for multiple arrest warrants and possession of a gun with drugs. On Monday, a detective with the Sheriff’s office observed 38 year old John Allen exit his house knowing Allen was wanted from a previous pursuit in Sonoma Valley, which was terminated due to public safety. After a driving around for a while, detectives contacted and arrested Allen for his outstanding warrants without incident. After searching his car, they found a single .45 caliber round which Allen is prohibited from owning. After searching his home, detectives located a .45 caliber pistol, heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, and pills for sale. Allen was charged with several gun and drug related charges and several outstanding warrants from within and outside the county.
SANTA ROSA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Lawndale, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Chicago City Wire

Gun violence claims two lives in Chicago on July 27

There were two people who lost their lives to gun violence in Chicago on July 27, according to the Gun Violence Archive. This is a decrease from the day before. Chicago, Illinois, suffered the most deaths in one day with two. The not-for-profit Gun Violence Archive has tracked dramatic increases...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Police Department#Crack Cocaine#Crime Statistics#Dea#Neighbourhoodscout Com#Incidentward
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man pleads guilty to possessing more than 900 grams of heroin

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has pleaded guilty to possessing more than 900 grams of heroin, officials said. Enrique Garcia, 27, was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver — a Class X felony. "This case underscores...
CHICAGO, IL
WEAU-TV 13

3 people arrested in Augusta, charged for possession of narcotics

AUGUSTA, Wis. (WEAU) - Three people are charged after being arrested for possession of narcotics in Augusta in October. 32-year-old Kyle Iverson and 45-year-old Jamie Smothers, both of Black River Falls, and 49-year-old Jason Brown of Merrillan were arrested at 9:06 p.m. on Oct. 16 in Augusta after a traffic stop.
AUGUSTA, WI
bartlesvilleradio.com

Two Arrested in Caney for Drug Possession, More

Two are arrested for drug possession on top of other charges in Caney, Kansas, on Halloween. Officers with the Caney Police Department stopped a vehicle for speeding at 6th and McGee in Caney on Sunday. Upon approaching the vehicle, officers could smell marijuana. A subsequent investigation revealed there were hallucinogenic drugs, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.
CANEY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kwhi.com

TWO ARRESTED MONDAY FOR MARIJUANA POSSESSION

Two people were arrested Monday for Marijuana possession in separate incidents by Brenham Police. At 6:50 AM, Officers with the Brenham Police Department initiated a traffic stop near the 1800 block of Highway 290 West. An investigation was conducted and the driver, Omar Benitez, 22 of Magnolia, was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana, less than 2 Oz.
BRENHAM, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Possession of Fentanyl Arrests Top Wednesday Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX- San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. Booking Report photos or...
SAN ANGELO, TX
peakofohio.com

Childress Arrested for Felony Drug Possession

A Washington Township police officer on patrol in Russells Point Friday night observed a black Jeep operated by a driver known to have an expired license. The officer initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle. While speaking with a passenger, 28-year-old James Joseph Childress Jr., police reportedly smelled an odor of marijuana coming from the automobile. Law enforcement noticed Childress reach into his pants pocket. Childress was requested to get out of the vehicle.
RUSSELLS POINT, OH
MyChesCo

Teen Arrested for Possession of a Firearm

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a juvenile and recovered a firearm and ammunition. Authorities state that on October 21 at approximately 2:30 p.m., members of the Street Crimes Unit, with the assistance of the Safe Streets Task Force and Delaware Juvenile Probation and Parole, executed a search warrant in the 100 block of West 38th Street in reference to a firearm investigation.
WILMINGTON, DE
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Geneseo man in possession of cannabis and fireworks arrested in Galesburg

Early Tuesday afternoon on November 2nd, Galesburg Police observed a van with a suspended registration northbound on North Henderson Street enter the Route 34 on-ramp. Officers initiated a traffic stop just off the on-ramp on 34. Police made contact with the driver, 35-year old Nicholas Basley of Geneseo. Basley told police he thought his registration was reinstated, but he was placed under arrest. Basley’s driving privileges were suspended. Officers took inventory of the vehicle where they discovered a vial of cannabis in an unauthorized container, as well as a large number of illegal fireworks. Police took possession of the cannabis and fireworks, and they were marked for destruction. Basley was charged with Driving While License is Suspended, Operating a Vehicle with Suspended Registration, Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle, and Possession of Improperly Packaged Cannabis in a Vehicle.
GALESBURG, IL
Chicago City Wire

Chicago City Wire

Chicago, IL
2K+
Followers
13K+
Post
635K+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago City Wire - Covering policy and local government in Cook County, IL.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy