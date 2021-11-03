How many arrests for crack possession in Chicago in July?

A Santa Rosa man has been arrested for multiple arrest warrants and possession of a gun with drugs. On Monday, a detective with the Sheriff’s office observed 38 year old John Allen exit his house knowing Allen was wanted from a previous pursuit in Sonoma Valley, which was terminated due to public safety. After a driving around for a while, detectives contacted and arrested Allen for his outstanding warrants without incident. After searching his car, they found a single .45 caliber round which Allen is prohibited from owning. After searching his home, detectives located a .45 caliber pistol, heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, and pills for sale. Allen was charged with several gun and drug related charges and several outstanding warrants from within and outside the county.
