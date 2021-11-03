How many arrests for crack possession in Chicago in July?

A Santa Rosa man has been arrested for multiple arrest warrants and possession of a gun with drugs. On Monday, a detective with the Sheriff’s office observed 38 year old John Allen exit his house knowing Allen was wanted from a previous pursuit in Sonoma Valley, which was terminated due to public safety. After a driving around for a while, detectives contacted and arrested Allen for his outstanding warrants without incident. After searching his car, they found a single .45 caliber round which Allen is prohibited from owning. After searching his home, detectives located a .45 caliber pistol, heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, and pills for sale. Allen was charged with several gun and drug related charges and several outstanding warrants from within and outside the county.

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO