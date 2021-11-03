Latest activity

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nintendo Enthusiast
 8 days ago

Metroid Prime 3: Corruption* (Wii U) Apparently, I had never completed the Trilogy version of Corruption, so I had to finish a Veteran... posted the thread FP: in Front Page Articles. Metroid Dread has been out for less than a month, and speedrunners are already doing incredible things with...

The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for nearly a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost...
Nintendo Enthusiast

New Nintendo console is coming in ’20XX’

Speculation within the Nintendo community is eternal, as fans tend to throw their predictions onto social media. However, when it comes to Nintendo hardware, that’s where things get particularly interesting. Reports of a so-called “Nintendo Switch Pro” with 4K received a ton of momentum during the past year, but Nintendo ultimately revealed the Nintendo Switch OLED Model instead. Although we may have a while to hear more about what’s next for Nintendo, the recent financial report has colorfully revealed a release date of “20XX” for its new major console. Interestingly, the report neglects to mention the Wii U, as it failed to meet sales targets by a large margin.
The Independent

Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals 2021: Best early offers on games, consoles and bundles

It’s November, and we all know what that means – time to think ahead to everyone’s favourite time of the year: Black Friday. The shopping extravaganza was curtailed on the high street in 2020 for obvious reasons, but thrived online. This year, it will be back with aplomb for 2021 in actual shops – and, for some retailers, the fun has already started! Black Friday will see deals and discounts across a huge range of products, from technology and home appliances to TVs, cosmetics, homewares, toys and much more.Consoles, games, subscriptions and accessories will be hugely popular this year,...
Nintendo Enthusiast

Dusk review for Nintendo Switch | A healthy dose of retro FPS goodness

I was all ready to review Dusk on Nintendo Switch back in 2020. A retro-style FPS that pays tribute to such classics as Doom and Quake? Sign me up! The thing is — Dusk did not release last year, only appearing on Nintendo’s hybrid last month. Developer New Blood Interactive needed time to perfect and optimize the game, and it doesn’t crunch (much respect), so it took an extra year to get things just right. The result is an almost flawless version of the 2018 PC original, with extra features that take advantage of the Nintendo Switch hardware.
Masahiro Sakurai
Giles Goddard
Nintendo Enthusiast

Okami started as a photorealistic farming sim

Okami is best known for its distinct visual style, inspired by Japanese watercolor paintings. However, in its earliest stages, it looked completely different. Impressed by the visuals in the Resident Evil remake, director Hideki Kamiya wanted to create a photorealistic game showing off the beauty of Japan. It also took quite a while for the development team to decide on Okami‘s core gameplay, and early builds were focused on farming sim elements.
Nintendo Enthusiast

Nintendo to invest up to $900 million in expanding game software development

Nintendo is making plenty of bank from all the Switch console sales, and the company plans to spend a hefty amount of its profits into expanding game software development. The second-quarter financial results briefing for the fiscal year ending March 2022 provides us with additional details under Nintendo’s “Cash Utilization” segment.”
Nintendo Enthusiast

Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster sales top 500K units

Back in May, Atlus released Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster (SMT3) on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC, and though it really could have used some of the quality-of-life enhancements introduced in its sequels, it was still a challenging, high-quality dungeon crawler. Now, we finally have an inkling of how well the game has performed. As part of the product description for a 1/1 scale Demi-fiend statue (which retails for a whopping 495,000 yen, or $4,365 USD), Atlus director Kazuyuki Yamai revealed that Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster sales have topped 500,000 units. Those are pretty solid numbers for a pricey $50 remaster of a PlayStation 2 game.
Nintendo Enthusiast

Deathsmiles I – II limited & collector’s edition for Switch, PS4 revealed

Strictly Limited Games and City Connection have partnered to bring a physical release of Cave shmup Deathsmiles I – II to Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 (PS4) in a limited and collector’s edition, and the preorder period begins at the Strictly Limited Games Shop on November 7, 2021. The Deathsmiles I – II limited edition, which contains an instruction manual, will retail for €49.99 (formal USD prices to be announced) and be limited to 2,800 copies on Switch and 1,500 copies on PS4. Meanwhile, the Deathsmiles I – II collector’s edition will retail for €89.99 and be limited to 2,200 copies on Switch and 1,000 copies on PS4, all individually numbered.
Nintendo Enthusiast

Tangible: BlazBlue: Central Fiction Special Edition gets Limited Run

Enthusiasts, let’s go on a trip down memory lane. BlazBlue: Central Fiction originally came out in 2016 for the PS3 and PS4. Then, in 2019, a digital expanded version, BlazBlue: Central Fiction Special Edition, was released on Switch. Now, in the year 2021, a physical volume of BlazBlue: Central Fiction Special Edition is getting a release through Limited Run Games. However, it will probably ship sometime in 2022.
Nintendo Enthusiast

Amazing Princess Sarah combines Castlevania & SMB2, out this week on Switch

Haruneko Entertainment, aka solo developer Giovanni Simotti, has revealed the Nintendo Switch launch trailer for 2D platformer Amazing Princess Sarah, which arrives on Switch with a release date of November 12, 2021. The game is described as a combination of Castlevania and Super Mario Bros. 2, borrowing the aesthetic of the former and the mechanic of picking up and throwing “thousands” of enemies from the latter. On Nintendo Switch, Amazing Princess Sarah also boasts 60 FPS action, five castles to explore, six “dangerous” bosses to confront, and seven “crazy” New Game+ modes.
Nintendo Enthusiast

Miyamoto says Nintendo will expand 3D Mario games in new ways

The English investor Q&A summary is available now for the latest financial results from Nintendo, revealing a few additional insights out of the many already yielded. In particular, Shigeru Miyamoto discussed his design philosophy with Mario games, explaining that he created games like New Super Mario Bros. Wii and (on mobile) Super Mario Run in order to return to the accessible simplicity of the older games that had been lost with games like Super Mario Galaxy. 2D Mario games are ultimately accessible to more people, whereas 3D Mario games can experiment and push the limits. Miyamoto also said Nintendo wants to continue trying to expand 3D Mario games in new ways.
Nintendo Enthusiast

Sonic the Hedgehog collab coming to Monster Hunter Rise in November

Capcom has revealed in its Japanese Monster Hunter Rise Twitter account that a Sonic the Hedgehog collab is coming to Monster Hunter Rise this month. The collaboration is part of Sonic’s ongoing 30th anniversary celebration in 2021. Here’s the announcement tweet from Capcom:. Monster Hunter Rise is collaborating with Sega’s...
Nintendo Enthusiast

Sonic Frontiers gets trademark from Sega in Japan

Trademark filings from video game publishers often offer a glimpse into the future, and we have some intriguing tidbits to peruse today, via Gematsu. Sega has gotten a trademark for “Sonic Frontiers” in both English and Japanese in Japan, and it has also gotten some expected trademarks for its new Shining Force mobile game. Meanwhile, Square Enix has trademarked “The Diofield Chronicle” and “The Beasts of Burden,” with the latter also being trademarked in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. And in the US, Bandai Namco has trademarked “Origination,” “Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival,” and “Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master,” so it sure sounds like more Taiko games are on the way, at the least.
Nintendo Enthusiast

TWEWY free to play for Switch Online subscribers in new Game Trial

The World Ends with You: Final Remix (or just TWEWY) is the next Nintendo Switch game to receive a Game Trial, meaning it will be free to play for a week for Nintendo Switch Online (NSO) subscribers. TWEWY will be free to play on Switch for its Game Trial between November 10 at 10 a.m. PT and November 16 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Also, TWEWY will be 30% off to purchase until November 23 at 11:59 a.m. PT, and sequel NEO: The World Ends with You will likewise be 30% off until November 19 at 11:59 a.m. PT.
Nintendo Enthusiast

Clouzy!, a first-person daycare adventure, hits Switch in February 2022

Publisher Freedom Games and developer Tinymoon have announced a February 17, 2022 release date on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC via Steam for first-person daycare adventure Clouzy!. This is a unique game in which you are taking care of adorable sentient clouds that need a lot of “love, care, and attention,” and each cloud has its own food and play preferences. Along those lines, you will be exploring the gorgeous environment for ingredients to create satisfying meals for your clouds.
Nintendo Enthusiast

New Super Smash Bros. Ultimate events will end, old events will repeat

Super Smash Bros Ultimate has been delighting fans and delivering new content regularly for nearly three years straight, but that is all coming to an end at last. On Twitter, Nintendo made the announcement that in-game Super Smash Bros Ultimate events will start to repeat on November 19, meaning that brand new tournaments and Spirit Board events are evidently coming to an end. This was largely expected after Sora from Kingdom Hearts was announced as the final Super Smash Bros Ultimate Fighters Pass character and the final major game update launched back on October 18. However, the in-game events aren’t totally finished yet: For the weekend of November 12, Super Smash Bros Ultimate is getting an event for vehicle stages.
Nintendo Enthusiast

Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story revealed, hits Switch, PC next week

Developer Choice Provisions and publisher Riot Forge have announced Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story for Nintendo Switch and PC, launching next week with a release date of November 16, 2021. Hextech Mayhem is a rhythmic runner game retailing for $9.99, and you will “Take on the role of yordle and Hexplosives expert Ziggs as you rampage through the neighborhoods of Piltover.” You will take action to the beat of the music while dodging danger, disarming enemies, lighting fuses, and blowing things up. The goal is to build the “greatest bomb the world has ever seen” while evading Heimerdinger. A Freestyle Mayhem System will create opportunities for spontaneity and bonus points, and it all sounds like a very arcadey League of Legends Switch experience.
The Independent

Black Friday gaming deals 2021: Best early discounts on PCs, headsets, Xbox consoles and more

It’s November, and you know what that means. Black Friday is the shopping event of the year, and now it’s just around the corner. With discounts to be had on a whole range of stuff from home appliances and toys to beauty products, televisions, smartphones and much more, you’re not going to want to miss it.Because there are often so many tech deals up for grabs on Black Friday, we’re taking a granular approach at IndyBest. We’ve got guides on televisions, tech, and, of course, gaming. We’ve also explained everything we know already when it comes to finding deals on...
