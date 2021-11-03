Latest activity

Trademark filings from video game publishers often offer a glimpse into the future, and we have some intriguing tidbits to peruse today, via Gematsu. Sega has gotten a trademark for “Sonic Frontiers” in both English and Japanese in Japan, and it has also gotten some expected trademarks for its new Shining Force mobile game. Meanwhile, Square Enix has trademarked “The Diofield Chronicle” and “The Beasts of Burden,” with the latter also being trademarked in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. And in the US, Bandai Namco has trademarked “Origination,” “Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival,” and “Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master,” so it sure sounds like more Taiko games are on the way, at the least.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO