Since Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure, Karim Benzema has been the main man for Real Madrid. And for three seasons, Benzema stood alone. He was carrying the attack, scoring goals when nobody else was while also playing a key role creatively. It was remarkable watching how brilliant he was in leading the attack, but it was frustrating watching as Real could not find someone else to help shoulder the load.

SOCCER ・ 9 DAYS AGO