Week of Oct. 25 Cable Network Ranker: Fox News Finishes No. 1 in Total Day Viewers for 37th Straight Week; ESPN Is No. 1 in Primetime

CNN experienced a very mixed October on the ratings front, and that might be putting it kindly. The network posted a double-digit percent viewership decline in primetime, both among average total viewers (-16%) and adults 25-54 (-26%) from what the network averaged in September. The network also shed viewers in total day, both average total viewers (-15%) and viewers from the A25-54 demo (-20%) from September. Relative to Oct. 2020, CNN shed -73% in average total primetime viewers, -81% in the primetime demo, -65% in total day viewers and -72% in the total day demo. To be fair, Oct. 2020 was CNN’s most-watched month in network history up to that point, carried by primetime presidential debates. CNN’s ratings fluctuate more than their competitors, primarily based on the news cycle. When the news cycle is relatively quiet, CNN’s ratings suffer. When the news cycle is busy, CNN ratings are solid. Needless to say, we’re in a quiet news cycle right now. Maybe ratings will improve next year, with 2022 being a midterms election year and all. Or perhaps the launch of CNN+ early next year will mean fewer adults 25-54 tuning into the cable network going forward.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 7 DAYS AGO