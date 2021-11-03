CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week of Oct. 25 Cable Network Ranker: Fox News Finishes No. 1 in Total Day Viewers for 37th Straight Week; ESPN Is No. 1 in Primetime

By A.J. Katz
AdWeek
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFox News Channel continues to attract tons of viewers across the 24-hour day. According to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen, the network averaged roughly 1.43 million total viewers in total day, making it the most-watched basic cable network in the Monday-Sunday 6 a.m.-6 a.m. time period for the 37th consecutive week. The...

