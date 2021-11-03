COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Jim Herrs, Linn, receives a plaque from Gary Ouellette, Linn American Legion Post 237 Commander, during a recognition ceremony during a membership drive at the Legion last Wednesday. Herrs was recognized as being a continuous member of the Legion for the past 50 years.
The Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod congregations in the seventh circuit hosted a circuit convocation service on Sunday morning in the Washington County High School gym. The special guest speaker was Rev. Dr. Michael Zeigler, Speaker of the Lutheran Hour. A crowd of over 300 attended and worshipped during the event. Photos by DAN THALMANN / WCN.
