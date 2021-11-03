COMMUNITY CALENDAR

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 3 • Linn American Legion Membership Drive supper -- 6 to 8 p.m. FRIDAY,...

Longtime Legion member recognized

Jim Herrs, Linn, receives a plaque from Gary Ouellette, Linn American Legion Post 237 Commander, during a recognition ceremony during a membership drive at the Legion last Wednesday. Herrs was recognized as being a continuous member of the Legion for the past 50 years.
LINN, KS
LCMS churches gather for special service

The Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod congregations in the seventh circuit hosted a circuit convocation service on Sunday morning in the Washington County High School gym. The special guest speaker was Rev. Dr. Michael Zeigler, Speaker of the Lutheran Hour. A crowd of over 300 attended and worshipped during the event. Photos by DAN THALMANN / WCN.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, KS
MEALSITE MENUS

Friendly Corners, Washington; Kloppenberg Center, Hanover; - 785-325-3231 - Menus subject to change Monday, Nov. 15: Enchilada casserole, tomatoes, pears, pudding. Tuesday, Nov. 16: Italian vegetable soup, cheese and crackers, peaches, cinnamon roll. Wednesday, Nov. 17: Pork chop, sweet potato, cauliflower, pineapple, muffin. Thursday, Nov. 18: Turkey and dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy,…
HANOVER, KS

