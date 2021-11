The Suburban Conference has released its new alignments for the 2022-2024 school years and there is a major change coming in all sports. For Every two years the league realigns its four divisions based on enrollment. The four conferences are used for all sports and are broken down by color with the Gold division being the largest followed by the Red, White and Blue in descending order. The Suburban Conference has been split into four divisions for about two decades, but this coming two-year cycle will see more change than normal.

EDUCATION ・ 8 DAYS AGO