ORLANDO, Fla. – The UCF men's soccer team fell to SMU by a score of 5-0 in its final home match of the 2021 regular season. "Probably the most concise way to put it is that we did not show up," said head coach Scott Calabrese. "From the first minute of the game, you could see our energy, effort and intensity was completely below what was needed in that game. That's the second game in a row that's happened and amazing, when we went down a man and 4-0, we changed. Suddenly, we found the energy and motivation to play at a level that would allow us to be in that game. I couldn't explain why we didn't come to play tonight."

11 DAYS AGO