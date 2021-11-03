Manhattan Madness Returns for the Fall Season

The SunBird Pickleball Club has begun our fall and winter season, and we’re so happy to see so many of our friends returning to SunBird. The 2021-22 winter hours are essentially the same as last season, with the exception that we decided to make the afternoon start times consistently at 2 p.m. We will play Sundays from 2 to 6 p.m., Tuesdays from 2 to 6 p.m., Wednesday mornings from 9 to 11 a.m., Thursdays from 2 to 6 p.m., Friday mornings from 9 to 11 a.m., and select Saturday mornings from 9 to 11 a.m. throughout the season. November Saturdays are scheduled for the 6th and the 13th, and our December Saturday date is December 18. Mark your calendars!
