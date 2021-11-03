CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Manhattan Madness Returns for the Fall Season

By The Quadrangle
mcquad.org
 8 days ago

Students filed into Draddy Gymnasium on Thursday, October 28th for...

mcquad.org

Comments / 0

Related
greenvillejournal.com

March Madness returns to Greenville in 2022

Greenville has scored the opportunity to host games from the first two rounds of the 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Oct. 30 on Ticketmaster. The games are scheduled for March 18 and 20, 2022. Furman University and the Southern Conference will serve as guest hosts of the games at the BSW Arena.
GREENVILLE, SC
mcquad.org

Madness Makes Its Return to MC

Manhattan Madness finally made it’s long-awaited return back to Draddy Gymnasium on Oct. 28. The exciting pep rally included cheering students with school spirit shirts and performances from the cheerleading team, dance team and the Pep Band. The event did not take place last year due to the ongoing COVID-19...
SPORTS
thecatoctinbanner.com

TLL Fall Season Winding Down

Thurmont Little League hosts first-ever Family Movie Night in September. As the leaves continue to fall, the 70th season of Thurmont Little League (TLL) is winding down, bringing another successful year of baseball to a close. Despite the challenges that COVID-19 has brought forth, the league has continued to provide an outlet for the aspiring youth players of the community. On any given night this fall, you could see countless teams in game play, practicing, or utilizing the batting cages. Nearly 200 players participated, making this fall ball season one for the record books.
SPORTS
NBA

Jazz Fall For The First Time This Season

Despite a season-high 30 points from Donovan Mitchell, Utah's fourth quarter comeback came up just short on Saturday night in a 107-99 loss to Chicago. There is no longer an unbeaten team in the NBA. Despite a frantic comeback late in the fourth quarter, Utah suffered its first loss of...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheerleading#Draddy Gymnasium#Manhattan Madness#The Pep Band
sunbirdnews.com

Pickleball Welcomes Fall and Winter Season

The SunBird Pickleball Club has begun our fall and winter season, and we’re so happy to see so many of our friends returning to SunBird. The 2021-22 winter hours are essentially the same as last season, with the exception that we decided to make the afternoon start times consistently at 2 p.m. We will play Sundays from 2 to 6 p.m., Tuesdays from 2 to 6 p.m., Wednesday mornings from 9 to 11 a.m., Thursdays from 2 to 6 p.m., Friday mornings from 9 to 11 a.m., and select Saturday mornings from 9 to 11 a.m. throughout the season. November Saturdays are scheduled for the 6th and the 13th, and our December Saturday date is December 18. Mark your calendars!
SPORTS
kniakrls.com

Fall Colors Season Extension Continues

An extended fall colors season is in its peak, but will likely end soon due to this week’s forecast. According to the Iowa DNR, they are still seeing some great color in south central Iowa. Oak trees are changing; viewers can expect variations of tan, purple, red on the upland landscape. Hickory is bronzy-orange and there is still some color in the bottomlands — including mainly yellows and oranges, but leaves are falling fast in those areas. Urban hard maples are still bright red and orange as well. The leaves will be dropping fast this week with cold temperatures and overnight freezes expected.
ENVIRONMENT
hancockcollege.edu

Bulldogs Fall in Season Opener at Porterville

PORTERVILLE, Calif. - The Allan Hancock College men's basketball program fell, 78-76, on the road at Porterville College to open the 2021-22 campaign. | BOX SCORE. The Bulldogs (0-1) got off to a slow start offensively and trailed 15-3 after the opening five minutes of action, but a pair of back-to-back three's from Kaleb Mack and Matt Solomon sparked an 8-0 run down the stretch. The Pirates (1-0) entered the intermission with a 39-32 advantage after a buzzer-beating putback from Noah Haaland cut the deficit to seven at the break. The second half opened with a successful and-one from Amari Stroud to bring the Bulldogs within four, but the Pirates quickly stretched back out to a double-digit lead after converting a number of AHC turnovers. Hancock overcame a 15-point deficit throughout the final five-minute stretch, but the comeback effort fell short as the AHC squad trailed by one possession when time expired.
SANTA MARIA, CA
CUBuffs.com

Colorado Concludes Fall Season In Florida

BOULDER- Colorado's women's tennis program will head to Bonita Bay, Fla., for its final fall tournament in the FGCU Invite this weekend. The Buffs stand with an overall singles record of 39-38 this fall, with freshman Mila Stanojevic turning heads early after her Flight B Singles Championship at the ITA Mountain Regional Championship last month. Both Stanojevic and junior Antonia Balzert lead the way in singles play with 8-4 records followed by Megan Forster, Caroline Pozo, Maria Campos, and Betina Tokac all with records over .500.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
umpi.edu

Owls Fall to Lynx in Season Opener

Presque Isle, ME – The UMPI Owls men's basketball team hosted their season opener vs Lesley University Lynx. The Lynx came away with the victory after a second half comeback, 101-99. Despite a 20 point first have lead the Owls let the game slip away with 16 second half turnovers.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
Belgrade News

Manhattan rallies, but falls short in 5-set thriller at divisional

Manhattan rallied to a force a fifth set and nearly came back to win the match, but came up a little short in a season-ending loss Friday. Oliviah Westervelt and Adele Didriksen combined for 24 kills for the Tigers, but Baker held on for a 25-20, 22-25, 25-18, 18-25, 15-13 victory in a loser-out match at the Southern B Divisional.
MANHATTAN, MT
hailstate.com

Broska Closes Fall Season With A Championship

ATLANTA, Ga., – The Atlanta Braves were not the only team in town celebrating a championship over the weekend. Mississippi State's Florian Broska claimed a title as well after posting a 3-0 singles record to win the GT Invite. Broska never lost a set during the three-day event and closed out his championship with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Georgia Tech's Keshav Chopra on Sunday.
ATLANTA, GA
hngnews.com

2021 fall sports season a welcomed return to normalcy for Marshall, Waterloo

The nightmare that was the 2020 high school athletic season thankfully feels like a distant memory. While the COVID-19 virus still persists, a combination of vaccination and greater public awareness has allowed inklings of normalcy to seep back into daily life. A benefit of that positive change was a somewhat...
WATERLOO, WI
Ledger-Enquirer

Fall classic returns to Columbus this weekend

After being canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fountain City Classic is back. It features a football game between Fort Valley State University and Albany State University. Kickoff is at 2 p.m. EST at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium.
COLUMBUS, GA
scotscoop.com

Local fall activities to embrace the season

Halloween may be over, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of fall-inspired activities to take part in this November. As the weather becomes colder, you may find yourself wondering how to spend your time, but there are many fun things to do that embrace the season. Here are some...
SAN CARLOS, CA
WISH-TV

Indianapolis Quartet begins fall season

The Indianapolis Quartet is performing at the Christel DeHaan Fine Arts Center on Monday, November 15 at 7:30 p.m. They stopped by to give us a preview of their show performing, an excerpt of Beethoven’s String Quartet op.74 in E flat major. The quartet includes violinists Zachary DePue and Joana...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
pepperdinewaves.com

Pepperdine Tennis Ends Fall Season

SAN DIEGO, California – The Pepperdine men's and women's tennis programs wrapped up an impressive fall at the ITA Fall National Championships in San Diego. Pietro Fellin (Milan, Italy) and Lisa Zaar (Stockholm, Sweden), both ITA Southwest Regional champions, dropped hard-fought consolation final matchups to cap successful fall runs. At...
SAN DIEGO, CA
und.com

Irish Fall Season Comes to a Close

NOTRE DAME, Ind. – The Notre Dame men’s tennis team finished up fall play this weekend at the Bonita Bay Classic hosted by Florida Gulf Coast University. Graduate student Peter Conklin led the way with an overall 4-2 record collecting a pair of singles and a pair of doubles victories.
NOTRE DAME, IN
theridernews.com

Broncs fall to Duquesne in season opener

Rider Men’s Basketball returned to the court and opened up its 2021-2022 season in disappointing fashion losing to Duquesne on the road 73-61 on Nov. 9. “I thought we played well in the first half. In the second we lost our composure,” said Head Coach Kevin Baggett. Looking to start...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Falls to Cornell in Season Opener

Binghamton University's Men's Basketball team dropped their season opener at The Events Center Tuesday night 76-69 to Cornell. Sophomore transfer from St.John's, John McGriff led the Bearcats in scoring with 16 points. The Bearcats are back in action Sunday at 2pm at Scared Heart University.
BINGHAMTON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy