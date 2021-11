DÜSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Making a mark in German soccer is far from easy for any player, even more so at perennial champion Bayern Munich. United States center back Chris Richards is adapting well to life in Europe, though, and has become a regular starter on loan at Hoffenheim. He's already eyeing a place in parent club Bayern's first team next season on a squad that's among the most competitive anywhere.

