The Tightening Begins

By Jeff Remsburg
InvestorPlace
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fed follows through with tapering … all eyes on the timing of a rate hike … when that might be coming. Well, things went as expected. Today, the Fed officially announced the end to its $120 billion-per-month asset purchase program that it’s had in place since June 2020....

investorplace.com

Comments / 0

villages-news.com

Irrational spending will bankrupt our country

The Democrat-run Congress sent a $1.2 trillion so-called infrastructure bill to the president to sign into law, which devoted only a few billion to infrastructure and much more to Green New Deal projects. The national debt is over $86,000 per every person in the United States. Do you have $86,000?
The Independent

Powell highlights Fed's commitment to 'inclusive' recovery

Inequality can prevent the U.S. economy from reaching its potential, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Tuesday, and he underscored the Fed's commitment to reducing unemployment as broadly as possible, including among disadvantaged groups. “While monetary policy does not target any particular group of people ... we are attentive to disparities in the labor market, rather than just the headline numbers,” Powell said in remarks to a conference Tuesday on diversity and inclusion. Powell's comments illustrate one reason why the Fed has been hesitant to reverse its low-interest rate policies even as inflation has spiked to three-decade highs this...
AFP

Top Fed official says US rate hike could come by the end of 2022

The US economy may be ready for the Federal Reserve to raise its benchmark borrowing rate by the end of next year, the central bank's Vice Chair Richard Clarida said Monday. The comments were the clearest signal yet that the Fed is preparing the way for further steps to contain inflation and normalize monetary policy after last week announcing it would begin cutting back its pandemic stimulus. "While we are clearly a ways away from considering raising interest rates," Clarida said he believes the "necessary conditions for raising the target range for the federal funds rate will have been met by year-end 2022." The Fed slashed the rate to zero in March 2020 to help contain the economic crisis caused by the pandemic, and then began massive monthly bond purchases to keep credit flowing to businesses and households.
wtvbam.com

Fed’s Bullard says he sees two rate hikes in 2022

(Reuters) – St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard on Monday said he expects the Fed to raise interest rates twice in 2022 after it wraps up its bond-buying taper mid-year, though he said if needed the Fed could end the taper in the first quarter. “If inflation is...
etftrends.com

Central Bank Tightening Could Boost This Bond ETF

Here in the U.S., fixed income investors are dealing with a rough 2021 and are pondering the impact of a 2022 interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve. Some global central banks are already hiking rates, but that’s not all bad news, as some exchange traded funds could benefit from that tightening. That group includes the VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEArca: EMLC).
