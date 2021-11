Don't miss the 5K Turkey Trot in Texarkana! Get up early and go for a run for a great cause. This is the sixth year for this great family-friendly event in Texarkana. The time of the Race is 8:00 AM with registration at 7 am. Here is what the organizers had to say about this year's event:

TEXARKANA, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO