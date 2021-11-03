Countdown To Christmas In Athens Square

Veterans Day honors all veterans, all who are serving or have served the country in war or peace, living and dead, but it is mainly meant to acknowledge living veterans for their sacrifices. (Memorial Day primarily honors those who’ve died as a result of their service to our country.) Veterans Day serves as an opportunity to focus on our veterans – to show our appreciation in word, gesture and deed. Unfortunately, many veterans have not been appreciated by our country as much as they should be, and it seems as though their service has sadly been taken for granted. It is time to rectify that situation. We urge everyone to support legislation that benefits veterans and support the officials introducing the bills and acts and holding special events in honor of veterans. We can show our appreciation by volunteering, donating, attending ceremonies, raising the American Flag, and personally acknowledging the service of veterans we know and meet.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO