CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

As I See It: On Technical Writing

By Editorials
Western Queens Gazette
 7 days ago

I once humorously offered this comment to my students: “Either you’re from Harvard and can’t count or from MIT and can’t write.” This comment was made to stress the importance of being able to communicate, and introduce the difference between non-technical writing, and technical writing. Well, what about the...

www.qgazette.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
uwgb.edu

English program presents, ‘How to Land Your Dream Job in Technical Writing’ Nov. 9

On Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, from 7 to 8 p.m., the UW-Green Bay English department will present “How to Land Your Dream Job in Technical Writing” with Kristin Schlorf (’20 B.F.A., Writing & Applied Arts). As a student, Kristin Schlorf pursued a technical writing path through the BFA in Writing & Applied Arts, which will soon be an official emphasis. She has since landed a job at ACI Learning as a quality assurance specialist where she edits materials for style, consistency, and logic. Kristin will talk about which classes and experiences best prepared her, tips on the job search process, and what her day-to-day duties entail. Please spread the word.
GREEN BAY, WI
Thrive Global

Javacia Harris Bowser Of See Jane Write: “Persistence ”

Persistence — “Nevertheless, she persisted” is my cancer-fighting mantra. To me “beating cancer” isn’t about not dying. Beating cancer means living your life as well as you can with whatever time you have left. Even while I was going through treatment I continued writing and walking for exercise because I refused to let cancer take those things away from me. Find a way to continue doing at least one of the things you love in spite of cancer.
CANCER
bobvila.com

Solved! What Does a Green Porch Light Mean?

Q: My new neighbors’ front porch light is green, rather than white or yellow. I know that a blue porch light signifies support for the police (and autism awareness), but a green light is new to me. Can you shed some light on this situation?. A: In November each year,...
WALMART
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Queens, NY
Entertainment
City
Queens, NY
bookriot.com

How I Approach Reading (And Writing) In English

I read my first real book in English as a teenager. I’d started learning the language when I was 8, and I had read stories and books for students, but it wasn’t until I was 19 that I read my first book that was specifically targeted at native English speakers: The Villa by Nora Roberts. I’ve reread it since, and I can only laugh at how much went over my head that first time. I knew English, sure…but only British English, and idioms were not a thing I was ever taught by my language teachers. If you’ve ever read Nora Roberts, you know that she is big on idioms.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Telegraph

Barbara Taylor Bradford: ‘I got paid $32m to write three books’

Barbara Taylor Bradford, 88, has sold more than 100 million novels. Born in Leeds in 1933, she moved to New York in the early Sixties after a stint as a journalist. In 1979 she published A Woman of Substance, a saga about the rise of Emma Harte from housemaid to retail tycoon, which has never been out of print.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technical Writing#Harvard#Mit#The Queens Gazette
Western Queens Gazette

KCA Presents: SUGAR SKULL! A Virtual Día de Muertos Adventure, Oct 29 – Nov 12

Join KCA for an exclusive show for students, teachers, and families as we present SUGAR SKULL! A Virtual Día de Muertos Adventure. This captivating online theatrical experience celebrates Day of the Dead, a traditional holiday that transcends borders, and is part of KCA’s Revelations Daytime Performance Series. Experience an interactive website with virtual performances, online study guides, and information about the music and artists. The custom website for KCA audiences is accessible from October 29 thru November 12. RSVP online at kupferbergcenter.org. Kupferberg Center for the Arts | 65-30 Kissena Boulevard, Flushing, NY 11367.
ENTERTAINMENT
Western Queens Gazette

Tickets on Sale for Queens Theatre’s Return to In-Person Play Readings

Queens Theatre (QT) marks its first in-person play readings since the start of the pandemic with two evenings of performances. “SHORTS! An Evening of Short Plays” on Saturday, November 6th at 8 PM ET and “MORE SHORTS! Another Evening of Short Plays” on Saturday, December 4th at 8 PM ET feature plays written and directed by artists who identify as Asian.
QUEENS, NY
Western Queens Gazette

Free Things From Queens World

It’s Fall and Queens World Film Festival has free items to share:. Miikshi The Meek Sheep’s Adventures – a family friendly YouTube series by Queens World Alumni Lindsay Lee features MIikshi, an adorable little sheep that is saving the world with SCIENCE! www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLFj9CLKQggfmuSoL7xCmYFt5wBbWfYU0j. Trusty Sidekick Presents “THE LISTENING LAB”. Nov...
QUEENS, NY
Western Queens Gazette

Queens Entrepreneurs Selected To Showcase Their Businesses At Winter Village

Minority-owned businesses, Kalsang Pottery and Blue Paws Art, have been selected to showcase their products at the Winter Village in Bryant Park. As part of Bank of America’s Small Business Spotlight to empower entrepreneurs, the businesses and two other NYC-based minority-owned businesses will be given a rent-free booth for two weeks each to reach new customers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
Western Queens Gazette

Book Review: Adriane’s Castle

Adriane’s Castle is a historic novel-screenplay written by Adriane Marrin. It is an unexpected, exciting adventure with some comic relief added in to bring an occasional smile to your face. Adriane, the lead character, is at a flea market in New York City buying a diamond studded dress and a very large diamond necklace. After being interrogated by the seller who has the “wrong” Adriane, the real Adriane, a criminal, shows up, finds the jewels and gems are taken and murders the seller. And then the adventure begins and takes off from that point. If we divulge much more we would give away too much of the plot. We should add that the dialogue is captivating and fast-paced. The scenes between the three criminals and their characterizations are very original, in presentation as well as in the dialogue. Thus, we have to ask is the idea of what happened to the Orloff diamond historically significant. A chase in the castle owned by Marie Louise Empress in France with an FBI agent… uh-oh maybe we’re giving away too much. Let’s not have a spoiler. Suffice it to say thumbs up for Adriane’s Castle, a real thriller that will make an excellent film.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Western Queens Gazette

Dutch Kills: ‘We’ve Watered The World For 41 Years’’

It takes more than sneakers to run a race. Just ask members and officials of the Dutch Kills Civic Association of Long Island City, who’ve hit the street at 5 a.m. on each running of the NYC Marathon for 41 years, to prepare a Hydration Center in their Long Island City neighborhood for thirsty Marathon participants.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Western Queens Gazette

Presenting Pages From The Long Island Star Journal

Tanks pound toward Tunisia! Casablanca falls! American troops mop up in Africa. United States and Vichy France break relations for the first time since the Revolution. Month after month battles range at Stalingrad and in the Solomon Islands. Casualties are in the tens of thousands. United States will soon begin their second year in World War II.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KSN News

Goddard school district returns 29 books removed from circulation

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Goddard school district has returned the 29 books they had recently pulled from circulation after one parent challenged the order. On Thursday, Nov. 4, the district removed nearly 30 books from their libraries. This comes after a parent complained about the language and graphics used in a book their child […]
GODDARD, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy