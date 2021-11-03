MBS RECAP: Bonds Take Tapering Mostly In Stride

Overview: With the FOMC's decision several hours away, the dollar is trading lower against nearly all the major currencies. The Antipodeans and Norwegian krone are leading. The euro, yen, and sterling are posting minor gains (less than 0.1%). Most of the freely liquid and accessible emerging market currencies are also firmer. The Turkish lira is a notable exception. The decline in the core inflation and a smaller than expected rise in the headline pace embolden officials for another rate cut when the central bank meets on November 18. The JP Morgan Emerging Market Currency Index is rising for the second consecutive session after falling in the previous four sessions. Equities are lower. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell for the fifth session in the past six. Among the large markets, Taiwan and Australia bucked the trend. The four-day advance of the Stoxx 600 in Europe is at risk, and US futures are weaker. Benchmark 10 year yields are mostly two-four basis points lower across most high-income countries today. That puts the US 10-year Treasury yield near 1.52%. Australia's two-year yield fell almost 10 bp to 0.55%. It had peaked above 0.71% last week. The three-year yield is off nearly 30 bp in recent days. Gold continues to chop within the range set last Friday (~$1772-$1801). Ahead of the OPEC+ meeting tomorrow amid talk that the US may seek to coordinate sales for a coalition of strategic reserves and a build of US inventories reported by API weigh on oil prices. December WTI has approached the 20-day moving average (~$82), which has not closed below since late August. Base metals are higher as iron ore snapped a five-day slide during which it lost over 20%. Copper is also recovering after forging a base in the $432-$433 area. It is up around 1.5% today. If sustained, it would be the largest gain in three weeks.

