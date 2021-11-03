CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MBS RECAP: Bonds Take Tapering Mostly In Stride

By by: Matthew Graham
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday was the day that the Fed announced a reduction in the pace of its bond purchases without the bond market undergoing a reaction that was outside the realm of any other trading day. Or how about this tidbit: less than 2 hours later and...

MBS RECAP: Weaker Treasury Auction, But Only After a Strong Morning

In and of itself, the10yr Treasury auction (arguably the most relevant calendar item for the bond market today) was weaker than recent averages, but only after bonds rallied quite nicely earlier in the day. Geopolitical risks and pre-holiday short covering are potential sources of inspiration (there are no obvious market movers jumping off the page apart from "short covering"). Either way, it made for an extension of a bond rally that looked like it had fizzled out on Monday. MBS didn't fare quite as well, even after accounting for the visual weakness associated with the roll.
DailyFx

Gold Price Outlook Turns to Fed Chair Jerome Powell as XAU/USD Breaks Resistance

Gold, XAU/USD, NFPs, Treasury Yields, Fedspeak, Technical Analysis - Talking Points:. Gold prices closed at highest since early September last week. Fed may reiterate transitory inflation outlook, Powell in focus. XAU/USD approaching key resistance as retail traders sell. Gold prices traded quietly as the new trading week began with the...
MBS RECAP: Mixed Signals As Holiday-Shortened Week Begins

Bonds lost some ground today. 10yr yields were up roughly 4bps and MBS fared a bit better, losing only about an eighth of a point. That sounds like bad news at first glance, but there are a few silver linings. First off, rate sheets were generally better than Friday's as lenders hadn't fully caught up to last week's big rally. Moreover, in the bigger picture, today marked the first consecutive close under 1.50% in 10yr Treasuries since yields broke above that level in late September. In other words, this wasn't as much of a big, vicious rebound as much as a reasonably calm range-finding expedition. The rest of the week could be more random than normal due to the rare mid-week holiday closure on Thursday.
MBS Morning: Bonds in Rally Mode Despite Stronger Jobs Report

Friday begins with a stronger-than-expected jobs report, including big positive revisions to the past few months and another drop in the unemployment rate--all things that would typically be bad for the bond market. While bonds did initially sell off a bit, they're moving well into positive territory in the first few hours of trade.
MBS Morning: The Morning After Tapering. So Far So Good

Today's early trading range for the bond market was anyone's guess yesterday afternoon. Sometimes overseas markets have a different reaction to US monetary policy and momentum ends up building in one direction or the other. In the current case, the first part of the overnight session was remarkably calm and boring. The 2nd half was moderately stronger for bonds and that strength is sticking around so far in early domestic trading.
MBS RECAP: Why Bonds Really Rallied on Thursday

Thursday's big bond rally was not a foregone conclusion destined to follow the tapering announcement, although positions taken in the run up to the announcement left the market vulnerable to the friendly shock provided by the Bank of England (BOE). The BOE announcement and subsequent comments dominated the momentum early in the US session with British 10yr yields dropping roughly 14bps versus "only" 8bps for US 10s. This was a story of imbalanced short positions getting forced to cover (the proverbial short squeeze). While that's not a durable justification to rally, it's better than a big nasty sell-off.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Reuters

Stocks rise as Fed tapers without tantrums, BoE takes the stage

SYDNEY, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Share markets firmed on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve engineered an orderly start to unwinding its massive stimulus programme, though doubts about the inflation outlook did push up longer-dated bond yields. "Remember that tapering is not tightening," said Kerry Craig, global market strategist at...
IBTimes

Stocks Mostly Rise As Fed To Begin Tapering But BoE Holds Fire

Global stock markets mostly rose Thursday, a day after the Federal Reserve said it would start "tapering" its pandemic support programme, but the Bank of England opted to keep its gunpowder dry on possible policy moves for now. After some market players had been betting on an interest rate hike...
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: The Taper Is On, And Stocks Take Off

An encouraging employment indicator wasn't enough to rouse investors Wednesday, but Chair Jerome Powell and the Federal Reserve managed to coax more record territory from stocks by doing … well, exactly what market pundits said they would. ADP reported that October's private payrolls improved by 571,000 – led by a...
FXStreet.com

What might it take for the Fed to deliver a hawkish tapering announcement?

Overview: With the FOMC's decision several hours away, the dollar is trading lower against nearly all the major currencies. The Antipodeans and Norwegian krone are leading. The euro, yen, and sterling are posting minor gains (less than 0.1%). Most of the freely liquid and accessible emerging market currencies are also firmer. The Turkish lira is a notable exception. The decline in the core inflation and a smaller than expected rise in the headline pace embolden officials for another rate cut when the central bank meets on November 18. The JP Morgan Emerging Market Currency Index is rising for the second consecutive session after falling in the previous four sessions. Equities are lower. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell for the fifth session in the past six. Among the large markets, Taiwan and Australia bucked the trend. The four-day advance of the Stoxx 600 in Europe is at risk, and US futures are weaker. Benchmark 10 year yields are mostly two-four basis points lower across most high-income countries today. That puts the US 10-year Treasury yield near 1.52%. Australia's two-year yield fell almost 10 bp to 0.55%. It had peaked above 0.71% last week. The three-year yield is off nearly 30 bp in recent days. Gold continues to chop within the range set last Friday (~$1772-$1801). Ahead of the OPEC+ meeting tomorrow amid talk that the US may seek to coordinate sales for a coalition of strategic reserves and a build of US inventories reported by API weigh on oil prices. December WTI has approached the 20-day moving average (~$82), which has not closed below since late August. Base metals are higher as iron ore snapped a five-day slide during which it lost over 20%. Copper is also recovering after forging a base in the $432-$433 area. It is up around 1.5% today. If sustained, it would be the largest gain in three weeks.
actionforex.com

Fed Recap: Taper time

As we had discussed in our FOMC preview, Jerome Powell and the Federal Open Market Committee have decided that it is time begin tapering their extraordinary money stimulus bond buying of $120 billion bonds per month. They will do so at a pace of $15 billion per month, beginning in November (some had thought December). The $15 billion of bonds tapered will consist of $10 billion of Treasuries and $5 billion of MBS, which will end in June. Of course, they can always adjust the pace of tapering as warranted.
etftrends.com

Markets Bounce Back as Fed Announces Bond Tapering, Believes Inflation to Be Transitory

The Federal Reserve released its post-meeting notes today in a press release, announcing that it would be scaling back on the bond purchases it began at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. To many investors’ relief, the Fed also reinforced its stance that the inflation being experienced is a transitory one, and markets responded in kind.
740thefan.com

FOMC: Time is here to taper bond buying, not to hike rates

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The Federal Reserve on Wednesday said it will begin trimming its monthly bond purchases in November with plans to end them in 2022, but held to its belief that high inflation would prove “transitory” and likely not require a fast rise in interest rates. However, the...
Reuters

Wall St posts gains after Fed unveils anticipated bond-buying 'taper'

Nov 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks gained on Wednesday, with major indexes hitting record highs, as the Federal Reserve said it will begin trimming its monthly bond purchases in November with plans to end them in 2022, an announcement that investors had been expecting. The benchmark S&P 500 advanced into...
investing.com

Fed Tapers As Expected, Bank Of England Takes the Central Bank Torch

The US dollar slid after the FOMC decision yesterday, perhaps as the Committee kept the view that the surge in inflation may prove to be transitory, as well as due to Powell’s comments that they can stay patient on interest rates. As for today, the central bank torch will be...
MortgageNewsDaily.com

MBS Morning: Taper Time is Here, But It's Not The Only Market Mover

Any rate watcher who lived through 2013 has not-so-fond memories of the taper tantrum. (For those of you who weren't tuned in, that refers to the incredibly rapid rate spike that followed the Fed's warning that they would begin winding down their bond buying programs in the coming months). Because of that precedent the conversation about the next tapering event has been on the table for more than year. It's grown more serious and timely in the past few months and an official announcement is 100% expected on Wednesday. In fact, it's so well expected that the week's other big-ticket events may well be the bigger market movers.
