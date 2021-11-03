CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

FLOAT: FROM THE DEEP is Now Available on Kickstarter!

By Jonathan James
dailydead.com
 6 days ago

It was July 2020 when Bright Light Media, the creators of Mixtape Massacre, first teased Float: From the Deep and it's been very exciting to see the progress they've been sharing on social media over the last year. Today marks the next big milestone for Float, as it's now available on...

dailydead.com

Nintendo World Report

Demo For Metroid Dread Now Available

If you weren't convinced by our 10/10 review of Metroid Dread, you can now try it out for yourself. Calling it an "early Halloween treat", the demo for Dread is now live on the eShop in all regions. The amount of content in the demo is not known at this time, nor if there is any sort of save carryover.
VIDEO GAMES
GIZORAMA

Amazing Breaker Now Available

We started developing Amazing Breaker back in 2010. The idea of the game arose from one of our artists’ test tasks. We really liked how the ice figures looked, with all the finest details and cracks on them and immediately jumped into action. We agreed that we wanted procedural destruction, many beautiful ice sculptures, destruction methods and a lot of explosions. So we put together everything that was important for us — the esthetic, the fun and excitement you get when you destroy the figures, the cracks, the shards, the sparkles — because ice is amazing!
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Returnal 2.0 Update Now Available

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Housemarque announced the Returnal 2.0 update is now available, adding photo mode and a suspend cycle features. Here’s a rundown on the new Returnal 2.0 update:. Suspend Cycle. One of the main features of this update is the Suspend Cycle functionality, which will allow...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Cafe ReMix Available Now

The Pokemon Company has released Pokemon Cafe ReMix, a major update to its Pokemon Cafe Mix mobile and Nintendo Switch game. The new update went live earlier today, offering up new game modes, new gimmicks, and new features to make your Pokemon look more fabulous. First announced earlier this year, The Pokemon Company has officially launched its new version of Pokemon Cafe Mix. The new version of the game offers a deeper experience with multiple new modes and easier methods of hiring new Staff Pokemon. The update is free to download on mobile devices or the Nintendo Switch now.
VIDEO GAMES
#Ons#Water Shortages#Bright Light Media#Mixtape Massacre#Deep
ab-gaming.com

Humble Choice for November Available Now

A new month means one thing; brand new games! And, if you’re looking to add a plethora of new games to your PC libraries, Humble has your back. For a small cost (up to £15.99 a month), you can download and keep up to 10 new games. And the better news is, you’ll be supporting some great charities whilst you’re at it!
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Minecraft Now Available on Game Pass

Minecraft is now available in Xbox Game Passon PC. Subscribers can download the game in two versions - Java Edition and Bedrock Edition - which make up the Minecraft PC Bundle. The subscription itself can now be purchased for $1 for three months. Minecraft was officially made available as part...
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Pikmin Bloom now available in Europe

Nintendo and the official Pikmin Bloom Twitter account have confirmed this morning that the Pikmin-based smartphone game is now available to download for users in Europe on both the App Store and Google Play. There was no mention of the delayed release between North America and Europe, but that doesn’t matter much now that the cute Pikmin game is now available to download. Pikmin Bloom, which is developed by Pokemon GO developer Niantic, invites players to grow Pikmin and make flowers bloom all by walking a short distance each day. Here’s the description from the App Store.
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

Netflix Games Now Available Globally

Today, Netflix has announced that it rolling out its gaming service to over 190 countries, including the United States and Canada. However, subscribers will need to have either an Android smartphone or tablet to play. Starting today, November 2, subscribers can download Netflix Games via the Google Play Store. The...
VIDEO GAMES
Pocket-lint.com

Pikmin Bloom is now available on iOS and Android in the UK, the latest AR adventure from Niantic

(Pocket-lint) - Pikmin Bloom is the new AR walking game from Pokemon Go creators Niantic and Nintendo. While at first glance it looks to have a fair bit in common with Pokemon Go, early reviewers report that the new title has a few surprises up it's sleeve. Either way, we're sure fans of the franchise will be delighted to be reunited with the creatures 20 years after the original game launched on Gamecube.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

SHAPEROO 2025 desktop CNC milling machine hits Kickstarter from €500

SHAPEROO 2025 is a new desktop CNC milling machine which has launched via Kickstarter this month with the aim of raising enough funds to make the jump from concept into production. Designed by a team of engineers based in Poland the cnc milling machine is a great addition to your home workshop or business and is capable of engraving and cutting aluminum as well as creating PCBs for electronic circuit boards and projects. Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $571 or £423 (depending on current exchange rates).
ADVOCACY
gamingideology.com

Fallout 76 is now available on PlayStation

Fallout 76, developed by Bethesda Game Studios, immerses you in an open world multiplayer adventure ravaged by nuclear war. Survive as you see fit, alone or in a team. Fallout 76 is permanently available on the platform, for subscribers Playstation now. If you want to buy the game without a subscription, it is available from the links below or from your usual store:
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Apple Music now available for PS5

Apple Music is now available for PlayStation 5, Sony Interactive Entertainment announced. It is the first console to introduce an integrated Apple Music experience. PlayStation 5 users with an Apple Music subscription can enjoy over 90 million songs from Apple Music through “seamless integration” with the streaming service. It offers both background music and music video playback, allowing players to listen before, during, or after gameplay sessions.
VIDEO GAMES
dailydead.com

Contest: Win Digital Codes for THE DEEP HOUSE

Submerged scares await an influencer couple exploring an eerie home at the bottom of a lake in The Deep House, now available on digital and on demand, and we have five digital codes to give away to Daily Dead readers!. "The underwater horror film THE DEEP HOUSE is now available...
LIFESTYLE
guitargirlmag.com

AVAILABLE NOW: DUNLOP PIVOT™ CAPO

BENICIA, CA — In stores now, the Pivot Capo provides even tension and precise intonation up and down the neck, offering bright clarity and beautiful, long-lasting sustain for a rich and satisfying playing experience. PRECISE INTONATION. Patented self-centering neck pivot adapts to a variety of neck shapes for even tension...
SHOPPING
Nintendo Life

Animal Crossing's Sanrio And Series 5 amiibo Cards Are Now Available From My Nintendo UK

Update 2 (Fri 5th Nov, 2021 15:55 GMT): At the time of writing, the Series 5 cards are back! They'll no doubt go in minutes again, so be quick!. Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.
VIDEO GAMES
WebProNews

TestFlight for macOS Now Available

Apple has released TestFlight for macOS, making the utility available on the Mac for the first time. TestFlight is a utility that makes it easy for developers to invite users to beta test their products on iOS. Given the closed nature of the iOS App Store, without TestFlight, there is no effective way for users to load and test beta software.
SOFTWARE
skyandtelescope.org

Willmann-Bell Books Now Available

The AAS is honored to be continuing the legacy of Willmann-Bell, Inc. by selling and publishing their robust catalog of astronomy books as an imprint of AAS Sky Publishing, LLC. After taking possession of the substantial inventory, we are in the process of moving the more than 70 tons of books to our fulfillment vendor. This is a challenging process, not only because of the sheer volume of books to be moved, but because of the strict labeling and packaging requirements of our fulfillment vendor. We embrace these challenges however, because they will ultimately improve shipping and delivery of our entire catalog of astronomy-related merchandise. Before the end of the year, all Willmann-Bell titles will again be available for purchase through our webstore, https://shopatsky.com.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

