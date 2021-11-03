FLOAT: FROM THE DEEP is Now Available on Kickstarter!

We started developing Amazing Breaker back in 2010. The idea of the game arose from one of our artists’ test tasks. We really liked how the ice figures looked, with all the finest details and cracks on them and immediately jumped into action. We agreed that we wanted procedural destruction, many beautiful ice sculptures, destruction methods and a lot of explosions. So we put together everything that was important for us — the esthetic, the fun and excitement you get when you destroy the figures, the cracks, the shards, the sparkles — because ice is amazing!

