FLOAT: FROM THE DEEP is Now Available on Kickstarter!

The AAS is honored to be continuing the legacy of Willmann-Bell, Inc. by selling and publishing their robust catalog of astronomy books as an imprint of AAS Sky Publishing, LLC. After taking possession of the substantial inventory, we are in the process of moving the more than 70 tons of books to our fulfillment vendor. This is a challenging process, not only because of the sheer volume of books to be moved, but because of the strict labeling and packaging requirements of our fulfillment vendor. We embrace these challenges however, because they will ultimately improve shipping and delivery of our entire catalog of astronomy-related merchandise. Before the end of the year, all Willmann-Bell titles will again be available for purchase through our webstore, https://shopatsky.com.
