2021-22 Game Thread: New York Knicks @ Indiana Pacers

A new season is upon us and the New York Knicks are looking to be a new team in a few ways. Thanks to the work done by Leon Rose and the front office, the 2021-22 Knicks have a couple of different faces who joined the squad. Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier are chief among them. By adding those two players as replacements for Reggie Bullock and Elfrid Payton, the team has embraced a bigger focus on offense.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO