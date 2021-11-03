2021-22 Game Thread: New York Knicks @ Indiana Pacers

In case y’all forgot, Derrick Rose still holds the record for being the youngest ever NBA MVP. The New York Knicks star made history several years ago when he bagged the coveted individual award at the age of 22. Right now, though, it looks like his son PJ is going to be gunning for that same record soon.
Congratulations are in order as a ring ceremony finally took place at Madison Square Garden!. But wait, it wasn't for the Knicks — it was for Derrick Rose and his now-fiancée, Alaina Anderson. On Tuesday evening, Oct. 12, 2021, the NBA point guard proposed to his longtime girlfriend on the Knicks court at Madison Square Garden.
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James couldn’t help but react after witnessing Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio go nuclear against the New York Knicks at The Garden. Rubio basically stole the “King of New York” title to whoever owns it with his epic performance on Sunday night. The Cavs guard...
Cleveland's sports teams came to play Sunday with the Cavaliers the second team to get a victory shortly after the Browns won their matchup with the Bengals. But of all the players to impress inside Madison Square Garden as the Cavs took on the Knicks, none did so like Ricky Rubio.
The New York Knicks will be a handful come playoff time. In only three games, we might have already seen what to expect from the New York Knicks this year. From an epic high of winning a thrilling double-overtime season-opening win over the Boston Celtics to a puzzling loss as they split a two-game series with a banged-up Orlando team.
Read and get to know more about the upcoming Brooklyn Nets vs Indiana Pacers live stream and game predictions. The Nets have been at the middle of the scale so far in their race towards a title this year. The Pacers have not had much luck coming into the season either after suffering over two consecutive losses.
The Knicks host the drama-filled Philadelphia 76ers, who are playing without Ben Simmons, who is out with a broken spirit. Back-up center Andree Drummond and back-up point guard Shake Melton are out for the Sixers and Nerlens Noel continues to sit for the Knicks. This will be a tough game...
Chicago Bulls (4-0) vs. New York Knicks (3-1) The Chicago Bulls can’t possibly lose on Jo Noah night, right?. While Bulls fans have been drowning in their tears of nostalgia the last couple of days, it’s important to remember there is also a game being played at the United Center this evening.
A new season is upon us and the New York Knicks are looking to be a new team in a few ways. Thanks to the work done by Leon Rose and the front office, the 2021-22 Knicks have a couple of different faces who joined the squad. Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier are chief among them. By adding those two players as replacements for Reggie Bullock and Elfrid Payton, the team has embraced a bigger focus on offense.
Hoops Rumors is breaking down the 2021 offseason for all 30 NBA teams, revisiting the summer’s free agent signings, trades, draft picks, departures, and more. We’ll evaluate each team’s offseason moves and look ahead to what the 2021/22 season holds for all 30 franchises. Today, we’re focusing on the New York Knicks.
Read about Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks Live Stream and Prediction. The New York Knicks will host the Philadelphia 76ers at the Maddison Square Garden. Both the teams will compete against each other for the first time in this season. They each have a stat of 1-2 i.e. two wins and a loss and both would want to score to it 1-3.
The Philadelphia 76ers (2-2) play against the New York Knicks (1-1) at Madison Square Garden. Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Tuesday October 26, 2021. Philadelphia 76ers 99, New York Knicks 112 (Final) What’s the buzz on Twitter?. Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry. Charles Barkley just guaranteed a Bulls win over the...
Even though most people choose to stan for some other teams in the league, the New York Knicks have had an incredible start to this NBA season and are quietly improving with each passing day. After being obvious overachievers throughout the 2020-21 season, these New York Knicks did not rest...
The New York Knicks dropped their second consecutive game against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night by a score of 111–98. The Knicks trailed for the majority of the contest, closing out the final minutes with plenty of missed shots and poor defensive stands. However, it was their three-point percentage...
Nerlens Noel will be available for the New York Knicks when they visit the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis on Wednesday evening. The status of Noel for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. This will be Noel's first...
The Pacers are 2-6 The Pacers are 1-point favorites, according to SISportsbook.com. The Knicks lost their last game against the Toronto Raptors. The Pacers won their last game against the San Antonio Spurs. The Knicks have won three out of their last four. The Pacers have lost four out of...
Derrick Rose had a huge block on Wednesday night in the game between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers. The clip of the block can be seen in a post that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Knicks. The Pacers beat the Knicks 111-98 to advance...
