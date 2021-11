Cardano has resumed on an upward movement again. The crypto which had staggered continuously for the better part of a week has finally begun to pick up steam, pushing it back up again. Solana, one of the rivals of Cardano, had successfully flipped the latter last week after SOL had hit new all-time highs continuously. At a point, Cardano had been pushed out of the top 5, courtesy of Tether and Solana.

