Parachains are a growing concept in the digital currency ecosystem with the Kusama blockchain coming off as the main pioneer of this model. The price of Polkadot (DOT), an open-source sharding multichain protocol with parachain functionalities, has soared to a new All-Time High (ATH) of $53.25 today, riding on an extremely bullish momentum picked up from mid-October. At the time of writing, Polkadot is changing hands slightly below the ATH at $52.21, however, it is still up by 15.25% in the past 24 hours.

STOCKS ・ 9 DAYS AGO