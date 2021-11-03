CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Officials tell AP that Iran seized Vietnamese oil tanker

By JON GAMBRELL - Associated Press
Trumann Democrat
 6 days ago

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran seized a Vietnamese-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman last month and still...

www.wabashplaindealer.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

UAE top diplomat on first Syria visit in over a decade

The United Arab Emirates' top diplomat met Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus Tuesday, state media said, in the first such visit by a top UAE official since Syria's war began 10 years ago. The visit is widely seen as a sign of regional efforts to end Assad's diplomatic isolation as Syria grapples with a spiralling economic crisis caused by years of conflict and compounded by a spate of Western sanctions. "President Assad received UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed," and an accompanying delegation, the official SANA news agency said. "During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to develop cooperation in different sectors that are of common interest," SANA added.
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Tanker#Gulf Of Oman#United Arab Emirates#Ap#Vietnamese#The Associated Press#Revolutionary Guard#The Mv Southys#Iranian
The Jewish Press

Report: Mossad Foiled Multiple Iranian Attacks on Israelis in Africa

Israel’s international espionage agency, the Mossad, has foiled multiple attacks by Iranian agents on Israeli businesspeople and tourists, according to a report broadcast Sunday night by Channel 12 television news. The attacks targeted Israelis in at least three countries on the African continent: Tanzania, Senegal and Ghana, according to the...
MIDDLE EAST
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian defense minister calls ‘constant’ US presence in Black Sea a provocation

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu called the constant presence of the U.S. Navy in the Black Sea a provocation after another ship entered the strategic waters. “This is an almost constant attempt to test us,...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Trumann Democrat

Satellite images show China built mock-ups of US warships

BEIJING (AP) — Satellite images show China has built mock-ups of a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier and destroyer in its northwestern desert, possibly for practice for a future naval clash as tensions rise between the nations. China has massively upgraded its military in recent years, and its capability and intentions...
MILITARY
The Independent

Iraqi PM makes ‘bandaged’ TV appearance after surviving drone attack

Hours after surviving an alleged assassination attempt, Iraq’s prime minister led a meeting of his top security commanders and appeared on television wearing what seemed to be a bandage on his left arm.Troops and patrols were deployed throughout Baghdad on Sunday after a drone strike on Mustafa al-Kadhimi’s official residence, which security officials said wounded six guards who were stationed outside the building.No group has yet claimed the attack, which exacerbates tensions sparked by Iran-backed militias’ claims of fraud during last month’s parliamentary elections, which were praised by the United Nations as “technically sound”. The militias have been leading protests...
MIDDLE EAST
Boston Herald

Tension rising in Iraq after failed assassination bid of PM

The failed assassination attempt against Iraq’s prime minister at his residence on Sunday has ratcheted up tensions following last month’s parliamentary elections where the Iran-backed militias were the biggest losers. Helicopters circled in the Baghdad skies throughout the day, while troops and patrols were reinforced on the streets and near...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Iran begins annual war games ahead of nuke talks with West

Iran’s military began its annual war games in a coastal area of the Gulf of Oman state TV reported Sunday, less than a month before upcoming nuclear talks with the West.The report said navy and air force units as well as ground forces were participating in a more than 1 million square-kilometer (386,100 square-mile) area east of the strategic Strait of Hormuz Nearly 20% of all oil shipping passes through the strait to the Gulf of Oman and Indian Ocean.The drill comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the U.S. in the wake of former President Donald Trump’s...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MilitaryTimes

Marines train with elite troops in Israel as Iranian tensions linger

Marines aboard a helicopter carrier arrived in Israel’s southernmost city and its only major locale on the Red Sea on Monday for a weeklong multiforce training exercise ― the first since Israel came under U.S. Central Command’s area of operations. Eilat, Israel, traditionally a vacation hub located close to Egypt...
WORLD
Birmingham Star

Iranian Navy forces encounter with US destroyers over oil tanker

Iran's state media has published footage of a major incident in the Gulf of Oman, in which Tehran's forces said they ?foiled? the seizure of an oil tanker by the US as Washington looked to enforce its ban on Iranian oil exports. On Wednesday, Iranian state media reported that units...
MILITARY
houstonmirror.com

Iran stops US forces from seizing oil tanker in Sea of Oman: Report

Tehran [Iran], November 4 (ANI): Iran on Wednesday said that it stopped the US Navy from seizing its oil tanker in the Sea of Oman. The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) issued a statement elaborating on an operation in which the IRGC Navy Force thwarted the US forces attempt to confiscate an Iranian oil tanker in the Sea of Oman, reported IRNA, an Iranian state channel.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Iran's Soleimani was killed because he crossed U.S. red line with attacks on troops and diplomats, says former Trump adviser Gen Keith Kellogg in new book, contradicting official line that he was planning 'imminent' strikes

The death of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani was part of a deliberately 'disproportional response' because he crossed a 'red line' in killing an American and ordering an attack on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, according to a new insider account of the Trump White House. In his new book, Gen....
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy