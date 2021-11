FERRIDAY — Ferriday trailed for much of the first half until senior wide receiver Sharone Finister Jr. caught a 40-yard touchdown pass from Jontavius Holmes. His catch put the Trojans in the lead 28-22 with 43 seconds left in the first half as they went on to beat Vidalia 48-34. Finister said he was not nervous before the game. Instead, he was hyped up to take the field one last time. He was happy to get the win as the Trojans finished the season strong.

FERRIDAY, LA ・ 5 DAYS AGO