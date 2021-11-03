OARS & The Pam & George Wendt Foundation Announce 2022 Guide School Scholarship

Contact: April Dawson, Director of Marketing, EOS Detroit 248.990.8002. Detroit, MI – EOS DETROIT is sending out a call to artists, musicians, photographers, and DJs to sign up for their “Launch Your NFT” workshop. This 2-day crash course in blockchain and NFTs (non-fungible tokens) is taking place on November 13th and 14th, 2021, at the Grand Circus coding boot camp space on 1570 Woodward Avenue, in Detroit, Michigan. Upon completion of the course, participants will have a better understanding of blockchain and the knowledge and tools to launch their own NFTs. Full cost for the workshop is $499. Thanks to generous support from the Knight Foundation, there are 25 scholarships available which cover the full cost of the workshop. The scholarship application form can be found here. Event registration can be completed here. See the full announcement at info.grandcircus.co/nft-blockchain.

DETROIT, MI ・ 7 DAYS AGO