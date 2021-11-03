CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
OARS & The Pam & George Wendt Foundation Announce 2022 Guide School Scholarship

By Under Solen Media
outsidebusinessjournal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Angels Camp, Calif. — In 2021, OARS, together with the Pam & George Wendt Foundation, launched a fully-sponsored need-based Guide School Scholarship. The scholarship, now open to applicants for 2022, aims to help individuals with limited resources attend OARS’s...

www.outsidebusinessjournal.com

