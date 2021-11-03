CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Globe bounces back to nearly 2019 carbon pollution levels

WNYT
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGLASGOW, Scotland (AP) - The dramatic drop in carbon dioxide emissions from the pandemic lockdown has pretty much disappeared in a puff of coal-fired smoke, much of it from China, a new scientific study found. A group of scientists who track heat-trapping gases that cause climate change said the...

wnyt.com

ScienceAlert

Most Electricity in Industrialized Nations Could Be From Wind And Solar, Study Shows

We can't afford to delay the switch over to renewable energy sources, and while there's much debate about how to achieve this, more and more research along with growing real-world evidence suggest that it's absolutely a viable, practical option. Now, a new study from an international team of researchers will hopefully help settle this for good. The study shows that the majority of electricity demand in many industrialized nations can be met by some combination of wind and solar power sources, as long as extra efforts are made to install energy storage facilities to cover times of intermittent production. By analyzing the energy use...
The Independent

Morrisons supermarket funds trial feeding cows red UK seaweed to cut carbon emissions

A supermarket is planning to trial the use of seaweed to potentially help reduce the amount of methane produced by cattle.Morrisons is funding the three-year experiment with Queen’s University Belfast to find out how effective feeding cows seaweed from the Irish and British coasts will be in cutting emissions of the greenhouse gas.Methane is 30 times more effective in trapping heat into the atmosphere than carbon dioxide.The research programme, led by Professor Sharon Huws and Dr Katerina Theodoridou of the Institute for Global Food Security (IGFS) at the university, will also see if feeding cattle seaweed would improve the animals’...
Washington Post

Climate Change Is Happening. We’ve Got to Pay More to Adapt.

Global warming is here and the world is not ready. The need to adapt to a transforming climate used to be seen as a distraction from the more urgent goal of preventing change. Today, it’s clear adaptation can no longer wait. Floods, droughts, severe hurricanes and a heat dome in the Pacific Northwest this year alone have been a reminder that reality is already expensive and unpredictable, and getting more so. Both mitigation and preparation require attention to avoid increased hunger, insecurity and mass migration.
TheConversationAU

How Māori knowledge could help New Zealanders turn their concern for the environment into action

As world leaders continue negotiations at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, several agreements reached so far have acknowledged the connection between climate change and the global loss of biodiversity. Half a world away, we might feel somewhat smug. Almost a third of Aotearoa New Zealand is protected as conservation land, but we nevertheless have the highest number of threatened species worldwide, with 79% of birds, bats, reptiles and frogs at risk of or threatened with extinction. The threat to wildlife is entirely due to human impacts, including the introduction of mammal predators and land-use practices that threaten Indigenous biodiversity. Despite more...
The Independent

Diplomatic cavalry rides in to climate talks to resolve gaps

With large rifts in key issues remaining as the United Nations climate talks tick down to a Friday deadline, it’s time for the diplomatic cavalry to ride in. The two-week climate conference in Glasgow first saw heads of government talking about how curbing global warming is a fight for survival. The leaders focused on big pictures, not the intricate wording crucial to negotiations. Then, for about a week, the technocratic negotiations focused on those key details, getting some things done but not resolving the really sticky situations. Now, it’s time for the “high level” negotiations, when government ministers or...
The Independent

‘A screaming siren’: Nations’ short-term plans would result in 2.4C of global heating, analysis finds

Countries’ short-term climate plans are still far off what is needed to meet the Paris Agreement’s target, a new analysis concludes, as the UK admitted there was still a “mountain to climb” before the finale of the Cop26 climate summit.Boris Johnson is expected to return to Glasgow on Wednesday as time runs out to reach a meaningful agreement that keeps hopes of limiting global temperature rise to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels within reach.On Tuesday, the research group Climate Action Tracker (CAT) released a global update showing that nations’ plans for how they will slash emissions by the end of...
The Independent

What are the biggest Cop26 stumbling blocks?

The second week of Cop26 sees senior ministers from national governments arrive in Glasgow to nail down agreements after the splashy pledges made by world leaders in the opening days.The deals – riddled with caveats – promised to end deforestation, cut coal-fired power and reduce emissions of the potent greenhouse gas methane. Now ministers are guiding complex negotiations among 197 countries, and by Friday, close Cop26 watchers are highly optimistic that a “cover decision” will emerge.On Sunday a draft text was published and drew immediate criticism from environmental groups. Greenpeace described the document as “exceptionally weak” for failing to...
CNBC

COP26 climate summit switches focus to science and innovation

International lawmakers, business leaders and activists convened in Glasgow, U.K. on Tuesday in the final week of the COP26 climate summit. Delegates have been asked to accelerate action on climate change and commit to more ambitious cuts in greenhouse gas emissions, all in an effort to limit global temperature rises.
AFP

New emissions pledges barely affect global heating: UN

A flurry of emissions pledges around the COP26 climate summit will likely do little to slow global warming, the UN said Tuesday, calling on nations to sharply accelerate their greenhouse gas cuts this decade. Nations have presented a range of new and enhanced commitments -- including a vow by India to be carbon neutral by 2070 -- in recent weeks as the UN climate summit sets its sights on limiting temperature rises to 1.5 degrees Celsius. Countries came in to the negotiations far off target, with national emissions-cutting pledges -- known as nationally determined contributions, or NDCs -- put Earth on course to warm a "catastrophic" 2.7C this century. And a fresh assessment of their new pledges by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) found the outcome was "very similar", largely because the most ambitious emissions cuts are envisaged after 2030.
The Independent

France to build new nuclear reactors to meet climate goals

France will start building its first new nuclear reactors in decades as part of efforts to meet its promises to reduce planet-warming emissions, French President Emmanuel Macron announced Tuesday.He spoke as climate negotiators in Glasgow debate how to speed up efforts against climate change, and amid concerns around Europe about recent spikes in energy prices and the continent's dependence on global gas and oil producers, including Russia “To guarantee France’s energy independence, to guarantee our country’s electricity supply, and to reach our goals -- notably carbon neutrality in 2050 -- we will for the first time in decades revive the...
Hillsboro News-Times

Gildersleeve: Our oceans canâ€™t wait for climate action

Lyf Gildersleeve owns Portland's Flying Fish Co. He is a second-generation fishmonger and a member of the Shellfish Growers Climate CoalitionFor a restauranteur and fishmonger like me, there's no greater nightmare than serving unsafe food to our customers. That nightmare was our reality just a few months ago, when record-shattering temperatures created ideal conditions for Vibrio bacteria to flourish. Vibrio accumulates in shellfish which, when consumed by humans, can induce a nasty illness known as vibriosis. Despite our strict adherence to food safety guidelines, several of our customers reported vibriosis diagnoses, as did customers of many other restaurants. A D...
AFP

Climate on track to devastate world's poorest economies: study

The 65 most vulnerable nations will see GDP drop 20 percent on average by 2050 and 64 percent by 2100 if the world heats up 2.9 degrees Celsius, according to a report released Monday at the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow. Even if global temperature rises are capped at 1.5C, in keeping with the most ambitious Paris Agreement goal, the same countries would take a GDP hit of 13 percent by 2050 and 33 percent by the end of the century, the study commissioned by Christian Aid said. To date, Earth's average surface temperature has risen 1.1C compared to late 19th-century levels. The findings from Christian Aid show that more than a third of the world's nations urgently need help to build up resilience if their economies are to withstand the onslaught of heatwaves, drought, floods and storms made more intense and deadly by global warming.
OilPrice.com

Is Nuclear Waste More Dangerous Than Climate Change?

As climate change becomes an increasingly important global issue, the debate over whether nuclear energy really is a green source of energy is raging once again. Within the EU, Germany is the leading voice against nuclear energy while France is ardently supporting the technology. If nuclear energy is indeed accepted...
