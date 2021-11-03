Maynard James Keenan announces premiere of previously unreleased film capturing 2016 book event

As we previously reported, Puscifer is launching Puscifer TV on November 12th, an on-demand service for the bands video content past, [present, and future. Newly announced is the Maynard James Keenan’s (Tool, aperfectcircle) led “A Curmudgeon’s Guide To Divine Collisions And Pythagorean Oenology” special. It features a candid one-on-one conversation from 2016 “A Perfect Union Of Contrary Things” Book Tour.” The one-on-one conversation with Keenan finds the musician/vintner in New York City discussing the New York Times Best Seller, “A Perfect Union of Contrary Things.” Moderated by legendary radio producer Roxy Myzal, the hour-plus conversation covers all facets of Keenan’s life. The special also will see the debut of the never-before-seen video “Gallileo.” The additional title joins the previously announced Puscifer TV releases arriving on Nov. 12 (with pre-orders available now via Puscifer.com): “Existential Reckoning: Live at Arcosanti,” “Billy D and The Hall of Feathered Serpents Featuring Money $hot by Puscifer,” and “What Is… Puscifer.” An accompanying capsule collection featuring exclusive merch items is also available via the band’s website. Watch the trailer now.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO