Machine Gun Kelly Funko Pop! available for pre-order

Machine Gun Kelly wowed a capacity crowd at Richmond’s Virginia Credit Union Live pavilion with a two hour twenty-eight song set as part of his ‘Tickets to My Downfall’ tour. The production on this tour is great, the stage is decorated with large pill bottles, the drum kit is nestled in the end of a bowl, a large video screen playing videos along with the songs, and oh yeah pyro, no tour is complete without some pyro. The tour is in support of the Tickets to My Downfall album, which was released back in September 2020 and reached the number one spot on the US Billboard 200, US Top Rock Albums, as well as US Top Alternative Albums Billboard charts. The night’s set list included several songs off of MGK’s upcoming sixth studio release Born with Horns, which is set to be released sometime in 2022.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO