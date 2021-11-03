Soil can be made when the leaves fall

We are swiftly moving through October and this is a good time for the reminder that October is Fire Prevention Month. If you haven’t done so this calendar year, test your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors if you have them. If you have older models, test and change the batteries. Many newer models are hard-wired into your home’s electric panel and have a back-up battery to change. Other newer (non-hardwired models) have built-in batteries that can’t be changed. They start beeping after a certain pre-determined time period which signals that you need to replace the whole unit. Check the condition and location of any fire extinguishers and fire blankets if you have them. These are great items to have in your home in the event of a small fires. Generally, smaller fire extinguishers are only good for one use and have a small gauge that will indicate its condition. A fire blanket should be maintained and replaced according to manufacturer instructions. Please keep in mind that although fire extinguishers and fire blankets are helpful to contain a small fire quickly, they are no match for a larger fire and should not be a replacement for evacuating the space and calling the fire department if necessary!

