Year or More Before Dean Nursing Home License Appeals Tried

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS (AP) — Lawyers for Louisiana and the man whose seven nursing homes were evacuated to a warehouse during Hurricane Ida said Wednesday that it will be at least a year before trial can start on an appeal of the nursing homes’ license revocations. More than 840 nursing...

www.usnews.com

