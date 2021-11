In a legislative first, Maine recently passed an amendment to the state's constitution that declared the residents of the state have the right to "grow, raise, produce and consume food of their own choosing as long as they do so within legal parameters," per The Washington Post. The amendment, which was approved by 60% of voters as part of this past Tuesday's elections, received bipartisan support. The legislation was sponsored by Republican Representative Billy Bob Faulkingham and stemmed from the desire to give communities more control over their food security.

