A clear message about what kind of government the American people want was sent last night by voters in Virginia, New Jersey, New York, and other states across the country. They do not want the government to become larger and exert more power and control over their lives, along with threatening their freedom and liberty. Proposals to increase government giveaways, raise taxes, and spending fell flat due to growing inflation concerns, supply shortages, high gas prices, and too much government involvement already in everyone’s life. Smaller government won, and big government lost.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO