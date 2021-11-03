CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarification: Moms of Color-Influencers story

Courier News
 6 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) — In a story published November 1, 2021, The Associated Press reported...

www.couriernews.com

newspressnow.com

Clarification: Facebook Fallout-Reining in Big Tech story

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a story published Oct. 31, 2021, The Associated Press identified Paul Barrett as teacher of a seminar in law, economics and journalism at New York University. The story should also have noted that his title is deputy director of NYU’s Stern Center for Business and Human Rights.
INTERNET
Courier News

Are you vaxxed? Some families face fraught divide over jabs

NEW YORK (AP) — Thanksgiving is Jonatan Mitchell's favorite holiday, usually spent with his wife co-hosting up to 20 loved ones. He’d been looking forward to the gathering this year after calling it off in 2020 due to the pandemic, but one of the most pressing issues of the times got in the way: Who’s vaccinated and who’s not?
RELATIONSHIPS
rimonthly.com

Local Mom Influencer Audrey McClelland Releases Four Romance Novels in a Year

Just when we thought local mom of five and national lifestyle influencer Audrey McClelland couldn’t be any more amazing than she already is, she goes ahead and writes four romance novels and releases them all in a year. She started writing nearly every day since October of 2019, and her books became like Hallmark movies between pages. The genre makes sense since the mom blogger from Barrington is a self-proclaimed Hallmark movie addict. We hear she even watches the holiday Hallmark movies year-round for an anytime pick-me-up.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
kgnu.org

Storytellers of Color: Vic Vela Shares His Comeback Story

Our new monthly show, Storytellers of Color, airs on the second Monday of each month as part of A Public Affair on KGNU. The major goal of the show is to provide a safe space for communicators of color, through a series of conversations, to elevate their voices and discuss issues of equality in the media. The show is inspired by recent gatherings of various working groups, including Latinx Voices, organized by Diamond Hardiman from Free Press’ News Voices Colorado Project, and Journos of Color Network led by Tina Griego, reporter, editor, and coach from Colorado News Collaborative.
SOCIETY
KCBD

Bear climbs tree to gnaw on hunter in deer stand

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, Wis. (KARE) - A curious black bear roamed below a hunter sitting in a deer stand. It only took seconds for it to climb the tree he was in and have a taste. “It’s not totally uncommon for a bear to go into a tree with a hunter,” said Dalton Roach, adding he caught the whole encounter on camera. “But the fact he actually started gnawing on me and stuff, like that was a little abnormal.”
ANIMALS
myq105.com

Video: Florida Woman Feeds And Pets Large Alligator

The alligator in the video, whose name is Jaws, is seen following the woman as she feeds chicken to the very large reptile. She has no fear of this dangerous animal. Now, this is not an alligator that is out in the wild, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be dangerous. In fact, we’re told to not feed wild alligators so they don’t become dependent and come to where people are. The woman is Savannah Boan. She’s an expert “crocodilian enrichment coordinator.”
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Teacher who become face of Illinois’ anti-mandate movement was actually vaccinated the whole time

A teacher who famously refused a state vaccine mandate had actually been vaccinated all along.Kadence Koen, who teaches mathematics at Southeast High School in Springfield, Illinois, chose in September to take unpaid leave rather than show proof of vaccination or get tested weekly for Covid-19, as required under a state mandate for public education workers.Since then, she has waged a public campaign of defiance against the rule, even as she faced disciplinary hearings and the possibility of termination.“What brought me to this decision is that I’m a big fan of liberties and freedom in the country and personal rights,”...
EDUCATION
NewsBreak
Society
Washington Post

The coming Republican threat may be even bigger than Democrats imagine

The shift against Democratic candidates in Virginia and New Jersey in last Tuesday’s elections has shocked the left. But if anything, Democrats understate the widespread danger their party faces. To understand the magnitude of last week’s electoral earthquake, one must grasp the concept of “margin shift.” This is the difference...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Lexington Herald-Leader

Slippery, slimy, spotted like a cow: angler reels in rare ‘unicorn’ fish in Missouri

A Missouri man reeled in a strange creature from the Mississippi River recently; a slimy, whiskered, black-and-white rarity. It’s a piebald blue catfish, according to avid fisherman Chad Hester. The 36-pound fish doesn’t have the bluish-gray body like others of its kind, but has coloring more akin to a dairy cow, its white skin marked with black splotches.
LIFESTYLE
AOL Corp

Geraldo slams Fox News personalities for being vaccinated while encouraging viewers to fight mandates

Fox News correspondent-at-large Geraldo Rivera got worked up while discussing Aaron Rodgers on Tuesday’s Hannity. Fox News personalities Sean Hannity and Dan Bongino argued with Rivera about the backlash Rodgers has endured after lying about his vaccine status and thwarting NFL protocols. Rivera thought the backlash was appropriate and also pushed back against other people lying about their vaccination status.
NFL
earth.com

The Terrifying Biology Of Hell Pigs

Yes, they’re a real thing. At least, they were. While these “terminator pigs” are (thankfully) no longer roaming upon the Earth’s crust, the fossil record tells a riveting story of these gargantuan, scary-looking creatures and also reveals enchanting details of the way the world they inhabited appeared. Today we’re going to rut around in the terrifying biology of hell pigs to better understand the mystifying past of this planet’s evolution and extinction events. So let’s dig in – the facts are quite bristly!
ANIMALS

