LAist relies on your reader support, not paywalls. Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today. The midst of a pandemic might be the worst time to not have health insurance. With open enrollment in full swing for many employers — and for Covered California (the state’s health insurance exchange) — let's take a look at how each policy handles COVID-19 treatment.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO