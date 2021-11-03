CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boosie claims his homophobic comments are ‘making a difference’ (video)

By Terry Shropshire View Author Posts
 5 days ago
Rapper Lil Nas X (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Rapper Boosie Badazz boldly told his fans that his homophobic rants, particularly those aimed at gay rhymer Lil Nas X, are “making a difference.

The outspoken Baton Rouge rap renegade said a recent visit out while running errands let him know that he is speaking for a percentage of the population that support his critique of the gay lifestyle.

In a video the 38-year-old captions, “I speak for people who ain’t got a platform.” He then had this to say to his 231K fans:

“I was out making groceries; eight different people came up to me and told me, ‘Man, you the voice I ain’t got, bruh.’ Eight different people told me, ‘Man, don’t let nobody silence you, bruh. You all we got, bruh.’ Eight different people just told me that in three hours. Like, man, sh– crazy, man,” Boosie said in the Instagram video.

“About four women and four dudes, dawg, said the exact same thing,” he added. “I’m making a difference.”

Last week, Lil Nas X was trolling his fans and Boosie when he said he was doing a duet with the firebrand rapper. When Boosie got wind of Nas’ joke, he unleashed a vicious homophobic tirade at Nas X.

“STOP TROLLING ME F—– LOL!!,” Boosie tweeed. “IF YOU #commitsuicide YOU WOULD DO THIS WORLD A HUGE FAVOR NOBODY WANTS U HERE.”

The tweet was quickly yanked down by Twitter for violation of its hate speech policies, but Boosie’s account was not canceled.

Listen to Boosie give his testimony below:

Comments / 32

Tameka Balaka
5d ago

I just want everyone to be judged equally... it shouldn't only be a crime to hurt gay ppl .. I was jumped by a gay man I'm 4'11 he is 6'3 350 pounds yes he jumped me and no hate crime was filled he didn't even go to jail but if my brothers catch him they will be put in jail. how is that fair to real women being abused and verbally abused by gay men? and yes they abuse women just ain't nothing being done about it..

Reply(1)
10
Fredrik Winzer
4d ago

Look Boosie can sat what he want to he a man and person and Lil Nas X can do what ever he want...now what is the real issue?

Reply
5
Derrick Carter
5d ago

people are tired of this gay agenda.

Reply(4)
27
RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
