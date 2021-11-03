DOJ: 16 indicted in multistate drug ring involving six Washington counties

Police officers arrested in Ohio Authorities arrested two narcotics police officers in Columbus, Ohio, on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, on drug distribution charges, according to the Department of Justice. (z1b/iStock, File)

SEATTLE — An 18-month investigation into a multistate drug distribution ring has ended in a series of arrests.

In total, 16 people were indicted, including the leaders of the drug distribution ring, Jose Maldonado-Ramirez, 33, and his fiancé, Iris Amador-Garcia, 30, of Bellflower, California.

The drugs coming from California were being sold in King, Pierce, Thurston, Lewis, Mason and Kitsap counties, according to federal officials.

The drug trafficking organization was also distributing drugs to locations in the southeastern United States including Florida, Arkansas and Tennessee.

“The objectives of this operation were to hold those accountable for the menace of illegal narcotics trafficking, and the violence associated with it, which has plagued our communities for far too long in the state of Washington and throughout the Pacific Northwest,” stated Frank Tarentino, DEA Special Agent in Charge, in a news release.

The investigation began in February 2020 when several people working with law enforcement agencies provided information regarding the drug distribution activities.

Since then, officials have seized tens of thousands of fentanyl pills, firearms and more than 150 pounds of methamphetamine in connection to the investigation.

