CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

DOJ: 16 indicted in multistate drug ring involving six Washington counties

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r7yqN_0cm0kNWd00
Police officers arrested in Ohio Authorities arrested two narcotics police officers in Columbus, Ohio, on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, on drug distribution charges, according to the Department of Justice. (z1b/iStock, File)

SEATTLE — An 18-month investigation into a multistate drug distribution ring has ended in a series of arrests.

In total, 16 people were indicted, including the leaders of the drug distribution ring, Jose Maldonado-Ramirez, 33, and his fiancé, Iris Amador-Garcia, 30, of Bellflower, California.

The drugs coming from California were being sold in King, Pierce, Thurston, Lewis, Mason and Kitsap counties, according to federal officials.

The drug trafficking organization was also distributing drugs to locations in the southeastern United States including Florida, Arkansas and Tennessee.

Scroll down to continue reading

More news from KIRO 7

  • Do you have an investigative story tip? Send us an email at investigate@kiro7.com

“The objectives of this operation were to hold those accountable for the menace of illegal narcotics trafficking, and the violence associated with it, which has plagued our communities for far too long in the state of Washington and throughout the Pacific Northwest,” stated Frank Tarentino, DEA Special Agent in Charge, in a news release.

The investigation began in February 2020 when several people working with law enforcement agencies provided information regarding the drug distribution activities.

Since then, officials have seized tens of thousands of fentanyl pills, firearms and more than 150 pounds of methamphetamine in connection to the investigation.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

DOJ announces environmental justice probe in Alabama county

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice said Tuesday that it has embarked on a historic environmental justice investigation into an impoverished Alabama county's longstanding wastewater problems, which have left some residents with sewage in their yards. Federal prosecutors in the department's civil rights division will examine...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
State
California State
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Arkansas State
KIRO 7 Seattle

Court records: Woman denied restraining order before murder

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A Vancouver, Washington woman who was stabbed to death Sunday was denied a permanent restraining order against her estranged husband before he was charged with her murder, according to court records. Monica Murrah received a temporary restraining order against Michael Murrah in 2020, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. She...
VANCOUVER, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Rittenhouse trial highlights rise of livestreamed video

When Andrew Mercado found himself in the middle of a protest following George Floyd's death in Minneapolis last year, he was just figuring out how to livestream on Facebook. A few months later, though, thousands watched as he streamed footage from the Wisconsin streets where Kyle Rittenhouse shot three people.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doj#Drugs#Drug Trafficking#Dea#King Pierce#Kiro 7#Investigate Kiro7 Com#Dea Special Agent
KIRO 7 Seattle

California parents sue after getting another couple’s embryo

LOS ANGELES — According to a lawsuit filed in California, two parents carried babies to term and began raising the children, not knowing that their embryos had been swapped. Daphna Cardinale told The Associated Press that both she and her husband had suspicions as soon as their daughter was born in 2019, because the child had a darker skin complexion than either she or her husband.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KIRO 7 Seattle

Haiti priest recounts abduction by gang holding missionaries

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — (AP) — The Rev. Jean-Nicaisse Milien felt the cool barrel of a gun against his right ear. The Haitian priest and nine other people had just been kidnapped while driving through the outskirts of the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince, in early April. It was around 7 a.m. and they were en route to celebrate the installation of a fellow pastor at a nearby parish when 15 to 20 gang members brandishing heavy weapons surrounded their car.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
70K+
Followers
78K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy