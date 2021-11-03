Casting a spell: Hofstra alumna Libby Oberlin’s life in theater

In the decades prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Oberlin cultivated a thriving student music scene, one spanning genres, class years, and friend groups. Campus bands were plentiful, venues were easy to come by, and audiences flocked from show to show every Friday and Saturday night; artistic inspiration and musical experimentation seemed to be at the heart of the student experience. Producing acts like garage-style rock band The Del Fuegos in the ’80s, solo singer-songwriter Liz Phair in the ’90s, Karen O’s indie rock trio the Yeah Yeah Yeahs in the early ’00s, and bands like Julian Kaufman’s The Booyah! Kids and Julia Julian as recently as 2019, Oberlin’s stellar reputation of unbounded creativity made its music scene seem nearly invincible. But, as students quarantined thousands of miles apart and were slated to return to campus at different times during the pandemic, campus bands drifted apart and the once dynamic, ebullient musical culture began to dwindle.
Comments / 0