Casting a spell: Hofstra alumna Libby Oberlin’s life in theater

I am an optimist. I like to think that the alumni featured on the Unispan are more than a publicity stunt meant to lure prospective students in with the wholesome successes of their potential predecessors. I like to think that these famous faces are meant to inspire current students. But to the average student rushing to class, many of the names and faces are unrecognizable, incapable of providing that spark of encouragement. I love Madeline Kahn, for example, but besides my fellow film buffs, what young person even knows who that is? The Unispan needs another face, an alumnus guaranteed to provoke the imagination. When we gaze at the Unispan walls, it would be nice to think ourselves capable of rising beyond a humble upbringing. With a Hofstra education, we could become famous. Or, like Bernard Madoff, class of 1960, we could become infamous.

COLLEGES ・ 7 DAYS AGO